Crisis or opportunity? Mining Indaba 2020 panel discussion

The panel discussion at the Mining Indaba 2020 focusing on the state of mining in SA are:

Neal Froneman - Chief Executive Officer at Sibanye-Stillwater

Fortune Mojapelo - Founder and CEO at Bushveld Minerals

Peter Major - Director of Mining at Mergence Corporate Solutions

Shirley Webber - Coverage Head of Natural Resources at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking

Issues on the table were:

• Power supply

• Regulation

• Resource cycle and investment environment

• Labour

• Safety

I'm afraid that Gwede Mantashe is doing more damage than his predecessors. If somebody does not realise that in government, there's not going to be anything left to legislate here. Peter Major, Director of Mining - Mergence Corporate Solutions

I think the energy transition offers an opportunity for the mining industry to capture. A once-in a generation opportunity. Fortune Mojapelo, Founder and CEO - Bushveld Minerals

With all the probems out there we'll have to work a lot harder to make it more sustainable. Really with all the noise coming out through the Indaba we'll have to make sure all stakeholders do a lot more together to ensure that mining happens properly. Shirley Webber, Coverage Head, Natural Resources - Absa Corporate and Investment Banking

We've got wonderful resources in this country which we are not going to develop if the government continues governing the way they do. Not an investor-friendly environment... Neal Froneman, Chief Executive Officer - Sibanye-Stillwater

