Crisis or opportunity? Mining Indaba 2020 panel discussion
The panel discussion at the Mining Indaba 2020 focusing on the state of mining in SA are:
Neal Froneman - Chief Executive Officer at Sibanye-Stillwater
Fortune Mojapelo - Founder and CEO at Bushveld Minerals
Peter Major - Director of Mining at Mergence Corporate Solutions
Shirley Webber - Coverage Head of Natural Resources at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
Issues on the table were:
• Power supply
• Regulation
• Resource cycle and investment environment
• Labour
• Safety
I'm afraid that Gwede Mantashe is doing more damage than his predecessors. If somebody does not realise that in government, there's not going to be anything left to legislate here.Peter Major, Director of Mining - Mergence Corporate Solutions
I think the energy transition offers an opportunity for the mining industry to capture. A once-in a generation opportunity.Fortune Mojapelo, Founder and CEO - Bushveld Minerals
With all the probems out there we'll have to work a lot harder to make it more sustainable. Really with all the noise coming out through the Indaba we'll have to make sure all stakeholders do a lot more together to ensure that mining happens properly.Shirley Webber, Coverage Head, Natural Resources - Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
We've got wonderful resources in this country which we are not going to develop if the government continues governing the way they do. Not an investor-friendly environment...Neal Froneman, Chief Executive Officer - Sibanye-Stillwater
Click for the sound clip of the entire round table discussion.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : Crisis or opportunity? Mining Indaba 2020 panel discussion
More from Business
Africa business focus: The Lagos revolution and good news from Ghana
From Lagos to locusts and local, we discuss news highlights from around the continent.Read More
The cute and the clichéd - here are the best and worst of the week's ads
Hyundai Sonata's "smart pahk" commercial wins hands down... or should one rather say hands-free.Read More
Energy sector still in the dark on proposed 'second electricity company'
The energy sector needs clarity on the structure of a proposed second generating company outside of Eskom.Read More
The end of 120 years of history as CNA gets sold
One of SA's best-known companies is changing hands. Edcon's Grant Pattison has managed to pawn off CNA to Astoria investments.Read More
Legal dagga becomes the fastest growing sector of the Canadian economy
Dagga production is growing at 15% year-on-year. The industry added R82 billion to Canada’s GDP in November 2019.Read More
Your perfectly good yet not-the-latest-model phone will soon be trash
Perfectly good hardware is becoming rubbish because its software is obsolete, says Keith Anderson (E-Waste Association).Read More
Woolies suspends employee for wearing cultural wristband
Mathapelo Nkopane was suspended last month by Woolworths in Blairgowrie, Johannesburg pending an investigation by the company.Read More
Reactions to "outside" energy player vary from jubilant to sceptical
The 26th Investing in African Mining Indaba has started in Cape Town, with a statement about an energy generator outside Eskom.Read More
An energy company outside Eskom - more on Minister's bombshell
News that government would rope in investors to start a generating company outside of Eskom, grabbed headlines today.Read More
Tito Mboweni's fun dagga tweet - let's separate the wheat from the chaff
Tito Mboweni has sent out a fun tweet about "stuff" growing on his farm. How high should our hopes be for the dagga industry?Read More