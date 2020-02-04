Streaming issues? Report here
Running community left to speculate as Two Oceans remains silent on allegations

4 February 2020 5:57 PM
by
Tags:
Running
James Evans
Two Oceans
Two Oceans marathon
Runners
Mike Finch
Runner's World SA
road race
Will the race go ahead? Two Oceans remains quiet amid growing concerns and negative publicity, says sports journalist Mike Finch.

It's been nearly two months since the leadership of the Two Oceans Marathon was accused of maladministration and financial mismanagement.

Last year, a founding member of the prestigious road race, James Evans, revealed several concerns threatening the marathon's future.

RELATED: Is the 'sponsorless' Two Oceans Marathon being run into the ground?

Since then, organisers have failed to issue any response to the allegations and concerns raised in an open letter written by Evans.

Mike Finch, the editor of Runner's World South Africa, says Two Oceans has allowed the rumour mill to keep spinning without providing any reassuring answers.

There's a lot of hearsay. For the runners that are participating, the lack of response from Two Oceans is the biggest concern.

Mike Finch, Editor - Runner's World SA

Finch believes that negative publicity is jeopardising the chances of securing a future sponsor for the event.

As it stands, Two Oceans does not have an official sponsor for this year's race in April.

More worryingly, the 2021 event is under threat, Finch says.

With all the negative publicity, sponsors are not queuing up to sponsor the event.

Mike Finch, Editor - Runner's World SA

In addition, the organisers of the annual Two Oceans Marathon expo have apparently pulled out of the lead-up event which typically takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) ahead of the race.

At the moment, I think the biggest concern is that Two Oceans has been very quiet in responding to the allegations.

Mike Finch, Editor - Runner's World SA

A lot of people are concerned about the organisation and there's certainly a lot of rumours in the Cape Town running community saying that the race has got some problems.

Mike Finch, Editor - Runner's World SA

Although Two Oceans could put together a race this year, Finch argues that they will not survive if they don't secure a sponsor for 2021.

It will most likely happen this year because they do have some reserves. But if they do not get a sponsor for 2021, they won't have enough money to put on an event.

Mike Finch, Editor - Runner's World SA

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


