Running community left to speculate as Two Oceans remains silent on allegations
It's been nearly two months since the leadership of the Two Oceans Marathon was accused of maladministration and financial mismanagement.
Last year, a founding member of the prestigious road race, James Evans, revealed several concerns threatening the marathon's future.
RELATED: Is the 'sponsorless' Two Oceans Marathon being run into the ground?
Since then, organisers have failed to issue any response to the allegations and concerns raised in an open letter written by Evans.
Mike Finch, the editor of Runner's World South Africa, says Two Oceans has allowed the rumour mill to keep spinning without providing any reassuring answers.
There's a lot of hearsay. For the runners that are participating, the lack of response from Two Oceans is the biggest concern.Mike Finch, Editor - Runner's World SA
Finch believes that negative publicity is jeopardising the chances of securing a future sponsor for the event.
As it stands, Two Oceans does not have an official sponsor for this year's race in April.
More worryingly, the 2021 event is under threat, Finch says.
With all the negative publicity, sponsors are not queuing up to sponsor the event.Mike Finch, Editor - Runner's World SA
In addition, the organisers of the annual Two Oceans Marathon expo have apparently pulled out of the lead-up event which typically takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) ahead of the race.
At the moment, I think the biggest concern is that Two Oceans has been very quiet in responding to the allegations.Mike Finch, Editor - Runner's World SA
A lot of people are concerned about the organisation and there's certainly a lot of rumours in the Cape Town running community saying that the race has got some problems.Mike Finch, Editor - Runner's World SA
Although Two Oceans could put together a race this year, Finch argues that they will not survive if they don't secure a sponsor for 2021.
It will most likely happen this year because they do have some reserves. But if they do not get a sponsor for 2021, they won't have enough money to put on an event.Mike Finch, Editor - Runner's World SA
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Sport
You can still enter Cape Town Cycle Tour - registration deadline extended
The 42nd Edition of the Cape Cycle Tour 2020, “ The World’s Biggest Timed Bicycle Race” is coming up on 8 March.Read More
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates
Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal.Read More
Meet Kirsten Landman, the first woman from Africa to finish Dakar rally on bike
The Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is the toughest motorsport race in the world. Landman describes her journey to the finish line.Read More
NBA legend Kobe Bryant (41) dies in helicopter crash with daughter (13)
Bryant – one of the greatest basketball players ever – was flying in dense fog which grounded the LAPD’s helicopters.Read More
Jacques Nienaber named Springbok head coach
Jacques Nienaber will take charge of the world champions, a step up after years of being a part of the backroom staff.Read More
Why is there is a separate World Chess Championship for women?
The Women's World Chess Championship is underway. Here’s why we separate men and women when physical strength doesn’t matter.Read More
[WATCH] Ali Bacher discusses history and future of South African cricket
Cricket legend Dr Ali Bacher has seen South African cricket come a long way. He reflects on the country's best bowlers and more.Read More
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse.Read More
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms
Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry.Read More
Star coach Desiree Ellis dedicates CAF Award to Banyana team
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was crowned the Women's African Coach of the Year for the second year in a row.Read More
More from Local
New kykNET reality show on a mission to mend broken relationships
Is there a relationship that you want to give a second chance? This new TV programme could be the intervention you need.Read More
Your perfectly good yet not-the-latest-model phone will soon be trash
Perfectly good hardware is becoming rubbish because its software is obsolete, says Keith Anderson (E-Waste Association).Read More
'We can't say what's wrong. Jacob Zuma’s health is matter of national security'
If Jacob Zuma fails to appear on 6 May, he will be arrested. Clement Manyathela interviews EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma.Read More
Poignant Google Doodle marks late HIV/Aids activist Nkosi Johnson's birthday
Nkosi Johnson, the young South African with HIV/AIDS who greatly influenced public perceptions of the pandemic died in 2001.Read More
Hout Bay’s life saving panic/crime app now available elsewhere in Cape Town
Can’t afford private security? Download "Buzzer", it's free and alerts responders and residents in your exact location.Read More
'UWC protesters lay under our cars, chased us out of classes and restaurants'
Caller and UWC student Michaela gives an eyewitness account of the protests at the University of the Western Cape this week.Read More
'UWC will never refuse to register a student because of debt'
University of the Western Cape Media Manager Gasant Abarder says the SRC's call for blanket clearances cannot be met.Read More
Large HIV vaccine trial scrapped in SA
It has been found to be ineffective in protecting against HIV infection.Read More
'Mkhwebane has no leg to stand on in court bid to block her looming impeachment'
Embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will head to court in a bid to halt the parliamentary process that may see her axed.Read More
Teen suspect denies abducting two-month-old Khayelitsha twin as search continues
The search for abducted baby Kwahlelo Tiwane enters its third week while suspects linked to his disappearance maintain innocence.Read More