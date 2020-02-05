'Mkhwebane could be in trouble regarding what she calls technicalities of case'

Tuesday saw a legal showdown between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. The two faced off in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The President is there to have what has become known as the "Bosasa report" set aside.

In Mkhwebane's report, she found the president misled Parliament and violated the executive ethics code, as well as evidence of money laundering when it came to more than R400m in donations made to the CR17 campaign.

The investigation focused on a 2017 donation of R500,000 now deceased Bosasa boss Gavin Watson made to Ramaphosa's presidential campaign.

Refilwe Moloto talks to political reporter Qaanitah Hunter who explains the importance of the legal showdown in the Gauteng High Court, between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Hunter says Mkhwebane's challenge comes in a climate of facing numerous legal battles herself, and Rampahosa going in trying to fight for his credibility.

He insists on the point that he had nothing to do with the donations made to his CR17 campaign, almost creating this arms' length between him and the money. Qaanitah Hunter, Political reporter - Tiso Blackstar

He is fighting what Mkhwebane calls a very technical argument, she says.

It's public perception at play. Qaanitah Hunter, Political reporter - Tiso Blackstar

She says this case is about Rampahosa trying to convince the court that Mkhwebane's Bosasa report is unlawful and it should be set aside.

Wim Trengrove's arguing for Ramaphosa in response to him having misled Parliament is that it was a heat of the moment response ad as soon as the issue was clarified, the president explained.

They are saying that Mkhwebane did not have jurisdiction in the first place, to even investigate the matter. Qaanitah Hunter, Political reporter - Tiso Blackstar

Wim Trengrove kept arguing to the court that Mkhwebane is irrational and reckless. Qaanitah Hunter, Political reporter - Tiso Blackstar

They argued strongly that there are no facts undermining the assertion that money laundering took place.

Ramaphosa's legal team argued that the Public Protector was trying to muddy the waters.

I think Mkhwebane could be in some sort of trouble with regard to what she calls technicalities of the case. Qaanitah Hunter, Political reporter - Tiso Blackstar

There is a bigger issue at play, she says.

The bigger conversation is about conflict of interest, executive ethics act, and party financing. I think the law has to be amended. Qaanitah Hunter, Political reporter - Tiso Blackstar

