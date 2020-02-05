'DA has reached stage where leadership doesn't appear to be negotiated anymore'

Refilwe Moloto talks to political analyst with the Nelson Mandela University, Ongama Mtimka, and explores the battle for the leadership of the Democratic Alliance since Mmusi Maimane vacated the post.

This week the party's former youth leader, Mbali Ntuli threw her hat into the ring alongside those of Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela and Gauteng leader John Moodey.

The DA has reached a stage...where leadership does not appear to be negotiated anymore. Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

In the past he says, leadership contestation was discussed and negotiated, and finally, the agreed-upon compromise was rubber-stamped at the party conference.

Perhaps this new path is a positive one and may serve to strengthen the democratic process, rather than the old style which can cause a negative party culture.

That can develop a culture where there is vindictiveness and the stakes are high for leadership and there is a lot of character assassination in the way in which contestation happens. Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

He says the public then becomes privy to leaks of alleged scandals and it becomes toxic.

[These leaks] become weaponised in the contestation. Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

