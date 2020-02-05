City wants to appoint manager to raise standard of 'declining' Company's Gardens
The City of Cape Town is looking to appoint a grounds manager that will help oversee the Company's Gardens in the city centre.
City Bowl ward councillor Dave Bryant says Gardens has been without a dedicated manager following a change in management structure two years ago.
A local resident wrote to CapeTalk complaining about the apparent decline of the historical site and the lack of safety in the area.
"I've encountered people defecating, having sex, urinating, getting mugged, and countless instances of drug use", the email to CapeTalk reads.
The resident also alleges that security guards are not consistently present in the area and congregate on benches when they do appear.
Councillor Bryant says the appointment of a grounds manager will provide "added surveillance from a management perspective".
I've been advocating quite strongly to have that position returned.Dave Bryant, Ward Councillor of City Bowl And Surrounds - City of Cape Town
We need to up the standard within The Company's Garden so that is treated more than just a park...It's up to us to get it back up to what it was before.Dave Bryant, Ward Councillor of City Bowl And Surrounds - City of Cape Town
He explains that councillor Zahid Badroodien, the mayco member for community services and health, is responsible for filling the position.
Bryant, who also chairs the Company's Garden Steering Committee, says he's been assured by Badroodien that he will be reinstating the position.
RELATED: Court orders City of Cape Town to stop harassing homeless people
The councillor adds that the ongoing court battle on the enforcement of "bylaw offences relating to homelessness" has put law enforcement officers in a precarious position.
A court order has barred law enforcement officials from confiscating the possessions of homeless people and issuing fines to them
It's been reported by IOL that the City is in the process of appealing that court order.
One of the key contributing factors is the overall challenge that we are having with rough sleeping, homelessness, and the bylaw transgressions that go along with that.Dave Bryant, Ward Councillor of City Bowl And Surrounds - City of Cape Town
It's a constant challenge that a lot our law enforcement teams find themselves in.Dave Bryant, Ward Councillor of City Bowl And Surrounds - City of Cape Town
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Prasa slammed for re-using old brake blocks, putting commuters' lives at risk
Prasa has no new replacement brake blocks and failed to meet the deadline to provide a solution, says the DA.Read More
Govt must fix public healthcare before attempting ambitious NHI, says John
CapeTalk host John Maytham says the state is not capable of implementing NHI.Read More
Public appetite for Zuma prosecution grows the more he stalls - Corruption Watch
Is Jacob Zuma's ill health part of the infamous Stalingrad strategy?Read More
If Zuma proves to be too ill to appear in court, could he be tried in absentia?
Legal expert James Grant spells out options open to a court if an accused is sick or it wants to investigate a doctor's note.Read More
Budding marine biologists invited to apply for free Two Oceans Aquarium course
The Two Oceans Aquarium is once again opening its doors to hopeful students that wish to follow a career in marine biology.Read More
Have a story to tell? Then come and share it, says local story collective
'A good story leads to meaningful change in the protagonist'. Southern Rights and Wrongs hosts storytelling events in Cape Town.Read More
Chinese community in SA faces racial stereotypes amid coronavirus outbreak
As the number of coronavirus cases rise, the stereotyping against people of Asian descent continues to spread.Read More
Zuma a 'law-abiding citizen', arrest warrant cause for 'disgust' - ANC and ANCYL
The ANC and its youth wing have released separate statements defending Jacob Zuma after court issued arrest warrant.Read More
'Using national security as grounds to deport refugees reminiscent of apartheid'
The Home Affairs Minister can now deport or detain asylum seekers on the grounds of 'national security' at his own discretion.Read More
Running community left to speculate as Two Oceans remains silent on allegations
Will the race go ahead? Two Oceans remains quiet amid growing concerns and negative publicity, says sports journalist Mike Finch.Read More