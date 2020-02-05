City wants to appoint manager to raise standard of 'declining' Company's Gardens

The City of Cape Town is looking to appoint a grounds manager that will help oversee the Company's Gardens in the city centre.

City Bowl ward councillor Dave Bryant says Gardens has been without a dedicated manager following a change in management structure two years ago.

A local resident wrote to CapeTalk complaining about the apparent decline of the historical site and the lack of safety in the area.

"I've encountered people defecating, having sex, urinating, getting mugged, and countless instances of drug use", the email to CapeTalk reads.

The resident also alleges that security guards are not consistently present in the area and congregate on benches when they do appear.

Councillor Bryant says the appointment of a grounds manager will provide "added surveillance from a management perspective".

I've been advocating quite strongly to have that position returned. Dave Bryant, Ward Councillor of City Bowl And Surrounds - City of Cape Town

We need to up the standard within The Company's Garden so that is treated more than just a park...It's up to us to get it back up to what it was before. Dave Bryant, Ward Councillor of City Bowl And Surrounds - City of Cape Town

He explains that councillor Zahid Badroodien, the mayco member for community services and health, is responsible for filling the position.

Bryant, who also chairs the Company's Garden Steering Committee, says he's been assured by Badroodien that he will be reinstating the position.

The councillor adds that the ongoing court battle on the enforcement of "bylaw offences relating to homelessness" has put law enforcement officers in a precarious position.

A court order has barred law enforcement officials from confiscating the possessions of homeless people and issuing fines to them

It's been reported by IOL that the City is in the process of appealing that court order.

One of the key contributing factors is the overall challenge that we are having with rough sleeping, homelessness, and the bylaw transgressions that go along with that. Dave Bryant, Ward Councillor of City Bowl And Surrounds - City of Cape Town

It's a constant challenge that a lot our law enforcement teams find themselves in. Dave Bryant, Ward Councillor of City Bowl And Surrounds - City of Cape Town

