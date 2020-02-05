Streaming issues? Report here
Soweto, Eskom is coming for you!

5 February 2020 9:52 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Soweto
Electricity protests in Soweto
Abongile Nzelenzele
"R18 billion! … this thing with Soweto… when your government is useless and corrupt it cannot police," says Abongile Nzelenzele.

The debt-laden utility says it’s stepping up its efforts to disconnect consumers who don’t pay and those who connect illegally.

Consumers who illegally reconnect after being disconnected are also in its sights.

Customers and municipalities across South Africa owe Eskom R43 billion.

Soweto – the worst offender – owes the company R18 billion.

On Monday, residents protested power cuts.

In Soweto, according to Eskom, there’s a long history of consumers not allowing the company to do its job.

Abongile Nzelenzele played a clip in which an Eskom spokesperson addresses the issue around unpaid debt.

The first step is to stop the bleeding… those customers who are drawing energy without paying… so we can free the system [of non-paying customers], so we can service those who are paying…

Eskom spokesperson

You can get 50 kWh of free electricity [if registered as indigent] …

Eskom spokesperson

Nzelenzele then made a few heated comments.

R18 billion! How did we even get there? It is a Soweto-residents’ problem, it’s also an Eskom problem and it’s a Government problem.

Abongile Nzelenzele, presenter - CapeTalk

… this thing with Soweto… that is why we have Government to enforce the law. But when your government is useless and corrupt it cannot police, it cannot deliver on its prerogative to investigate, arrest and prosecute those who are involved in crimes. It’s as simple as that!

Abongile Nzelenzele, presenter - CapeTalk

For more detail, listen to the audio below.

