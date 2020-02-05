Soweto, Eskom is coming for you!
The debt-laden utility says it’s stepping up its efforts to disconnect consumers who don’t pay and those who connect illegally.
Consumers who illegally reconnect after being disconnected are also in its sights.
Customers and municipalities across South Africa owe Eskom R43 billion.
Soweto – the worst offender – owes the company R18 billion.
On Monday, residents protested power cuts.
In Soweto, according to Eskom, there’s a long history of consumers not allowing the company to do its job.
Abongile Nzelenzele played a clip in which an Eskom spokesperson addresses the issue around unpaid debt.
The first step is to stop the bleeding… those customers who are drawing energy without paying… so we can free the system [of non-paying customers], so we can service those who are paying…Eskom spokesperson
You can get 50 kWh of free electricity [if registered as indigent] …Eskom spokesperson
Nzelenzele then made a few heated comments.
R18 billion! How did we even get there? It is a Soweto-residents’ problem, it’s also an Eskom problem and it’s a Government problem.Abongile Nzelenzele, presenter - CapeTalk
… this thing with Soweto… that is why we have Government to enforce the law. But when your government is useless and corrupt it cannot police, it cannot deliver on its prerogative to investigate, arrest and prosecute those who are involved in crimes. It’s as simple as that!Abongile Nzelenzele, presenter - CapeTalk
For more detail, listen to the audio below.
More from Business
Africa business focus: The Lagos revolution and good news from Ghana
From Lagos to locusts and local, we discuss news highlights from around the continent.Read More
The cute and the clichéd - here are the best and worst of the week's ads
Hyundai Sonata's "smart pahk" commercial wins hands down... or should one rather say hands-free.Read More
Energy sector still in the dark on proposed 'second electricity company'
The energy sector needs clarity on the structure of a proposed second generating company outside of Eskom.Read More
The end of 120 years of history as CNA gets sold
One of SA's best-known companies is changing hands. Edcon's Grant Pattison has managed to pawn off CNA to Astoria investments.Read More
Crisis or opportunity? Mining Indaba 2020 panel discussion
Leaders of SA's mining industry take part in a panel discussion hosted by The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Legal dagga becomes the fastest growing sector of the Canadian economy
Dagga production is growing at 15% year-on-year. The industry added R82 billion to Canada’s GDP in November 2019.Read More
Your perfectly good yet not-the-latest-model phone will soon be trash
Perfectly good hardware is becoming rubbish because its software is obsolete, says Keith Anderson (E-Waste Association).Read More
Woolies suspends employee for wearing cultural wristband
Mathapelo Nkopane was suspended last month by Woolworths in Blairgowrie, Johannesburg pending an investigation by the company.Read More
Reactions to "outside" energy player vary from jubilant to sceptical
The 26th Investing in African Mining Indaba has started in Cape Town, with a statement about an energy generator outside Eskom.Read More
An energy company outside Eskom - more on Minister's bombshell
News that government would rope in investors to start a generating company outside of Eskom, grabbed headlines today.Read More
More from Opinion
Your perfectly good yet not-the-latest-model phone will soon be trash
Perfectly good hardware is becoming rubbish because its software is obsolete, says Keith Anderson (E-Waste Association).Read More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020
Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020.Read More
The Death of Motoring: Millennials are falling out of love with cars
Generation Z never loved them in the first place. "I Uber or skateboard everywhere. I’m saving! It’s amazing," says Ryan McFadyen.Read More
'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth'
The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff.Read More
Want to do business with govt? Go in with your eyes wide open, warns expert
Why do government tenders go sour? Procurement lawyer Dr Peter Volmink expands on the risks detailed in his online opinion piece.Read More
Government bans cheap medical aids 'to avoid competition for NHI at low-end'
It’s a blow to lower-income people with access to quality private healthcare, laments Jasson Urbach (Free Market Foundation).Read More
Cape Town’s 'best veggie burger' probably (arguably, of course) the finest in SA
Elisha Madzivadondo (“vegan since before he ever heard the word”) arguably makes the best veggie burger in South Africa.Read More
Your entire economy was hijacked! How many are in prison? – Richard Quest, CNN
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield conducts a shocking interview with CNN’s Richard Quest at the World Economic Forum in Davos.Read More
Why is there is a separate World Chess Championship for women?
The Women's World Chess Championship is underway. Here’s why we separate men and women when physical strength doesn’t matter.Read More
Cheapest new car in South Africa: 'Well-built and a lot of car for the price'
The Mahindra KUV100 is the most affordable new car in South Africa. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena took it for a drive.Read More