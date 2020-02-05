Renting and letting property in Cape Town – all your questions answered
Renting in Cape Town is expensive and finding a place can be daunting.
For landlords, the increasing number of renters in arrears should be a concern.
It’s vital to do a bit of research to before signing on the dotted line.
You need to understand your rights and obligations, which is why Lester Kiewit interviewed award-winning property attorney Marlon Shevelew (Marlon Shevelew and Associates) for his show.
Shevelew tackled listeners’ rental queries – what should and shouldn’t be in a lease agreement, dealing with wayward tenants or unfair landlords, etc.
For all your queries around renting and letting, listen to the detailed discussion in the audio below.
