Renting and letting property in Cape Town – all your questions answered

Today at 20:25
Spekboom challenge
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Morne Faulhammer - Horticulturalist / Owner at Super Plants Tokai
Today at 20:48
The new Aarto Act will presume motorists guilty until they prove innocence, JPSA warns
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Howard Dembovsky
Today at 21:05
What constitutes as a 'valid' medical certificate?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nikita Reddy - partner at Bradley Conradie Halton Cheadle
Today at 21:30
Beating crime with smart technology: Smart Pepper spray SA
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Webster - co-founder at Smart Pepper Spray SA
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Extending an olive branch to uplift a community
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
Are the rich and famous at greater risk when flying privately?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeff Wise
Tomorrow at 06:45
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Tomorrow at 07:07
Sars attaches assets of state capture firm, Trillian
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sarah Evans
Tomorrow at 07:20
Big stink over big stink in Milnerton
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Richard Allen - Chairman at Milnerton Canoe Club
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:07
Proe met Prue
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prue Leith
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 09:40
Noon Day Gunner-Dudley Malgas-Follow Up
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dudley Malgas - Chief Petty Officer at Noon Gun Navy
Tomorrow at 09:50
Powership company offers Eskom quick energy relief
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Tomorrow at 10:08
Deutsche Welle-
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:33
Retired Concourt Justices, unions and civil society urge the President to sign Copyright Amendment Bill
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tebogo Sithathu - Gospel Music Association
Tomorrow at 10:45
Travel to Nairobi-Catherine Meyer
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Catherine Hofmeyer
Tomorrow at 11:05
Prominent Parents-Musi Maimane
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:32
Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:45
Trendspotting-Mitch Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 13:33
Greener Living
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Peter Shrimpton - Co-Founders of Heart Capital
Rekai Mapenda - Treepreneur
Tomorrow at 14:07
Advice: Manage your Household - DIY
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio - Managing Member at IPMT
Tomorrow at 14:51
Interview - Blind Cricket International Series
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michael Da Silva - Blind Proteas Squad Coach
Tomorrow at 20:10
Newlands
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andy Collett - Director at Pam Golding International
Tomorrow at 20:25
Hiking with Tim Lundy: safety at Chapmans Peak lookout area
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Tomorrow at 21:05
'Aftercare is abused by parents': Teachers share their thoughts
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Terence Mentor - Late Night presenter at CapeTalk
Renting and letting property in Cape Town – all your questions answered

5 February 2020 10:37 AM
by
Tags:
Renting
Property
Cape Town property
tenants
Lester Kiewit
lease agreement
Marlon Shevelew
landlords
letting
Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Property attorney Marlon Shevelew tackles the most frequently asked questions around renting and letting in Cape Town.

Renting in Cape Town is expensive and finding a place can be daunting.

For landlords, the increasing number of renters in arrears should be a concern.

It’s vital to do a bit of research to before signing on the dotted line.

Couple signs contract with real estate agent. Image: 123rf.com

You need to understand your rights and obligations, which is why Lester Kiewit interviewed award-winning property attorney Marlon Shevelew (Marlon Shevelew and Associates) for his show.

Shevelew tackled listeners’ rental queries – what should and shouldn’t be in a lease agreement, dealing with wayward tenants or unfair landlords, etc.

For all your queries around renting and letting, listen to the detailed discussion in the audio below.

