Will banning alcohol advertising make any difference to boozing habits?

Levels of alcohol consumption in South Africa is in the spotlight with Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi sharing a video of an alcohol-related car accident tweeting "The price we continue to pay for worshiping this drug called alcohol, the enemy of the nation," and calling for an alcohol-free country.

In an effort to reduce the level of alcohol consumption among the youth, the Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education (Aware.org) has launched its new code of commercial communications which includes the introduction of a number of advertising changes for alcoholic products in South Africa.

Refilwe Moloto looks at those changes with Jeanette Visagie of Adams and Adams, and Aadielah Maker Diedericks of The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa).

One of the subtle but noticeable changes is the tagline "Not for sale to under 18s" - will become "Not for persons under the age of 18".

It is but one of the measures being brought in by the industry to address the high level of drinking by the youth market, and that adverts will be targeted at those who are older even than the average university student.

My understanding is that the government supports self-regulation but that they are keeping a close eye on what the industry is doing going forward in order to establish whether or not they have to be more radical from a legislation point of view. Jeanette Visagie, Specialist consultant on advertising law - Adams & Adams

Maker Diedericks says the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) which is involved in the process may have an agenda.

The ARB is not independent. It's a voluntary organisation and its members are industry players. Aadielah Maker Diedericks, Regional coordinator -The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa)

Visagie says the alcohol industry is currently more regulated than the tobacco industry in South Africa.

It is argued that the economic impact of a total alcohol ban - on job losses and so on - might not have the desired result, and might not even curb excessive alcohol consumption. Jeanette Visagie, Specialist consultant on advertising law - Adams & Adams

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa) is not calling for the banning of alcohol consumption, clarifies Maker Diedericks.

It is a product people have a choice to buy and consume. What we are saying is that advertising needs to be banned. Aadielah Maker Diedericks, Regional coordinator -The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa)

She says it is found that advertising influences children.

