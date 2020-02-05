Will banning alcohol advertising make any difference to boozing habits?
Levels of alcohol consumption in South Africa is in the spotlight with Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi sharing a video of an alcohol-related car accident tweeting "The price we continue to pay for worshiping this drug called alcohol, the enemy of the nation," and calling for an alcohol-free country.
The price we continue to pay for worshiping this drug called alcohol, the enemy of the nation #AlcoholFreeSA https://t.co/fZIsAeLOmm— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) December 16, 2019
In an effort to reduce the level of alcohol consumption among the youth, the Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education (Aware.org) has launched its new code of commercial communications which includes the introduction of a number of advertising changes for alcoholic products in South Africa.
Refilwe Moloto looks at those changes with Jeanette Visagie of Adams and Adams, and Aadielah Maker Diedericks of The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa).
RELATED: New law on 0% blood-alcohol limit for drivers to be strictly enforced, says FARR
One of the subtle but noticeable changes is the tagline "Not for sale to under 18s" - will become "Not for persons under the age of 18".
It is but one of the measures being brought in by the industry to address the high level of drinking by the youth market, and that adverts will be targeted at those who are older even than the average university student.
My understanding is that the government supports self-regulation but that they are keeping a close eye on what the industry is doing going forward in order to establish whether or not they have to be more radical from a legislation point of view.Jeanette Visagie, Specialist consultant on advertising law - Adams & Adams
Maker Diedericks says the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) which is involved in the process may have an agenda.
The ARB is not independent. It's a voluntary organisation and its members are industry players.Aadielah Maker Diedericks, Regional coordinator -The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa)
Visagie says the alcohol industry is currently more regulated than the tobacco industry in South Africa.
It is argued that the economic impact of a total alcohol ban - on job losses and so on - might not have the desired result, and might not even curb excessive alcohol consumption.Jeanette Visagie, Specialist consultant on advertising law - Adams & Adams
The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa) is not calling for the banning of alcohol consumption, clarifies Maker Diedericks.
It is a product people have a choice to buy and consume. What we are saying is that advertising needs to be banned.Aadielah Maker Diedericks, Regional coordinator -The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa)
She says it is found that advertising influences children.
Listen to the discussion below:
More from Politics
Prasa slammed for re-using old brake blocks, putting commuters' lives at risk
Prasa has no new replacement brake blocks and failed to meet the deadline to provide a solution, says the DA.Read More
If Zuma proves to be too ill to appear in court, could he be tried in absentia?
Legal expert James Grant spells out options open to a court if an accused is sick or it wants to investigate a doctor's note.Read More
Zuma a 'law-abiding citizen', arrest warrant cause for 'disgust' - ANC and ANCYL
The ANC and its youth wing have released separate statements defending Jacob Zuma after court issued arrest warrant.Read More
'Mkhwebane could be in trouble regarding what she calls technicalities of case'
Investigative journalist Qaanitah Hunter explains the importance of the legal showdown in the Gauteng High Court.Read More
Supra Mahumapelo stands by decision to defend Mkhwebane despite ANC disapproval
Senior ANC leader Supra Mahumapelo says he doesn't regret declaring his support for embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.Read More
Woolies suspends employee for wearing cultural wristband
Mathapelo Nkopane was suspended last month by Woolworths in Blairgowrie, Johannesburg pending an investigation by the company.Read More
'We can't say what's wrong. Jacob Zuma’s health is matter of national security'
If Jacob Zuma fails to appear on 6 May, he will be arrested. Clement Manyathela interviews EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma.Read More
Let's redress imbalances of past based on poverty - not race, Steenhuisen argues
Interim DA leader John Steenhuisen says using race as a proxy for disadvantage has failed ordinary black South Africans.Read More
Poignant Google Doodle marks late HIV/Aids activist Nkosi Johnson's birthday
Nkosi Johnson, the young South African with HIV/AIDS who greatly influenced public perceptions of the pandemic died in 2001.Read More
'UWC protesters lay under our cars, chased us out of classes and restaurants'
Caller and UWC student Michaela gives an eyewitness account of the protests at the University of the Western Cape this week.Read More