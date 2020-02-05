'Using national security as grounds to deport refugees reminiscent of apartheid'

Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR) has called into question an amendment to South Africa's Refugees Act, introduced in the name of 'national security'.

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi introduced new amendments to the Refugees Act at the beginning of 2020.

Under the new Act:

The Home Affairs Minister has the power to detain or remove asylum seekers who are deemed a threat to national security in the country.

Asylum seekers will no longer have the automatic right to work and study.

Asylum seekers will be banned from engaging in any political activities.

An immigration official can demand a paternity test from an asylum seeker who wishes to enter South Africa with their children.

The Minister of Home Affairs now has unfettered authority to detain or remove an asylum seeker or refugee who they feel is a threat to the national security.

Wayne Ncube, head of litigation at LHR, says giving the Minister unfettered discretion to deport people will lead to unfair discrimination.

He says the grounds of 'national security' have in the past been used to discriminate against vulnerable groups.

The new Act says the Minister can deport someone on 'national security' grounds, even if that person has gone to the High Court and gotten an order to secure his release. Wayne Ncube, Head of Litigation - Lawyers for Human Rights

Giving the unfettered discretion [to] the Minister to use a very broad term 'national security' - a vague term - as a vehicle to remove people, opens up unfettered instruments for discrimination. Wayne Ncube, Head of Litigation - Lawyers for Human Rights

We've seen 'national security' used a vehicle to discriminate vulnerable groups around the world and not necessarily linked to protecting a particular country. Wayne Ncube, Head of Litigation - Lawyers for Human Rights

Furthermore, Wayne warns that the lack of due process or transparency expected of the Minister harks back to the old apartheid state.

He claims that provisions were in place prior to the new amendments, in line with international commitments, allowing for the arrest and deportation of criminals and those conspiring to commit a crime.

There were always in-built securities towards ensuring that the refugee system would not be used by terrorist groups or people who would have security issues. Wayne Ncube, Head of Litigation - Lawyers for Human Rights

Several human rights groups are expected to challenge the amendments in court, Ncube says.

Click here to read the Refugees Amendment Act.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: