'Using national security as grounds to deport refugees reminiscent of apartheid'
Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR) has called into question an amendment to South Africa's Refugees Act, introduced in the name of 'national security'.
RELATED: New, tighter laws broaden grounds for exclusion from refugee status - Motsoaledi
Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi introduced new amendments to the Refugees Act at the beginning of 2020.
Under the new Act:
- The Home Affairs Minister has the power to detain or remove asylum seekers who are deemed a threat to national security in the country.
- Asylum seekers will no longer have the automatic right to work and study.
- Asylum seekers will be banned from engaging in any political activities.
- An immigration official can demand a paternity test from an asylum seeker who wishes to enter South Africa with their children.
The Minister of Home Affairs now has unfettered authority to detain or remove an asylum seeker or refugee who they feel is a threat to the national security.
Wayne Ncube, head of litigation at LHR, says giving the Minister unfettered discretion to deport people will lead to unfair discrimination.
He says the grounds of 'national security' have in the past been used to discriminate against vulnerable groups.
The new Act says the Minister can deport someone on 'national security' grounds, even if that person has gone to the High Court and gotten an order to secure his release.Wayne Ncube, Head of Litigation - Lawyers for Human Rights
Giving the unfettered discretion [to] the Minister to use a very broad term 'national security' - a vague term - as a vehicle to remove people, opens up unfettered instruments for discrimination.Wayne Ncube, Head of Litigation - Lawyers for Human Rights
We've seen 'national security' used a vehicle to discriminate vulnerable groups around the world and not necessarily linked to protecting a particular country.Wayne Ncube, Head of Litigation - Lawyers for Human Rights
Furthermore, Wayne warns that the lack of due process or transparency expected of the Minister harks back to the old apartheid state.
He claims that provisions were in place prior to the new amendments, in line with international commitments, allowing for the arrest and deportation of criminals and those conspiring to commit a crime.
There were always in-built securities towards ensuring that the refugee system would not be used by terrorist groups or people who would have security issues.Wayne Ncube, Head of Litigation - Lawyers for Human Rights
Several human rights groups are expected to challenge the amendments in court, Ncube says.
Click here to read the Refugees Amendment Act.
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
Prasa slammed for re-using old brake blocks, putting commuters' lives at risk
Prasa has no new replacement brake blocks and failed to meet the deadline to provide a solution, says the DA.Read More
Govt must fix public healthcare before attempting ambitious NHI, says John
CapeTalk host John Maytham says the state is not capable of implementing NHI.Read More
Public appetite for Zuma prosecution grows the more he stalls - Corruption Watch
Is Jacob Zuma's ill health part of the infamous Stalingrad strategy?Read More
If Zuma proves to be too ill to appear in court, could he be tried in absentia?
Legal expert James Grant spells out options open to a court if an accused is sick or it wants to investigate a doctor's note.Read More
Budding marine biologists invited to apply for free Two Oceans Aquarium course
The Two Oceans Aquarium is once again opening its doors to hopeful students that wish to follow a career in marine biology.Read More
Have a story to tell? Then come and share it, says local story collective
'A good story leads to meaningful change in the protagonist'. Southern Rights and Wrongs hosts storytelling events in Cape Town.Read More
Chinese community in SA faces racial stereotypes amid coronavirus outbreak
As the number of coronavirus cases rise, the stereotyping against people of Asian descent continues to spread.Read More
Zuma a 'law-abiding citizen', arrest warrant cause for 'disgust' - ANC and ANCYL
The ANC and its youth wing have released separate statements defending Jacob Zuma after court issued arrest warrant.Read More
City wants to appoint manager to raise standard of 'declining' Company's Gardens
Litter, crime, drug use, aggressive begging and a lack of working ablution facilities are some of the issues facing the urban space.Read More
Running community left to speculate as Two Oceans remains silent on allegations
Will the race go ahead? Two Oceans remains quiet amid growing concerns and negative publicity, says sports journalist Mike Finch.Read More