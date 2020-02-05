[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new Toyota Corolla Quest – it’s out next month
Lester Kiewit asked motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson to review the new Toyota Corolla Quest.
The latest Quest launches in March.
It is, in fact, Toyota’s outgoing 11th generation Corolla and like with the 10th generation Corolla, it remains in production but gets the “Quest” rebrand.
Did you know?
-
Toyota first started producing the Corolla in 1966.
-
The Toyota Corolla became the world’s best-selling car in 1974 – it’s been one of the top sellers worldwide ever since.
-
In 1997 it overtook the Volkswagen Beetle as the best-selling nameplate ever.
Basic specifications:
-
Price – R249 900
-
Engine – 1.8 litre, four-cylinder petrol engine
-
Power/Torque - 103kW/173Nm
-
Transmission - six-speed manual
-
Fuel economy - 7.0l/100km (manual version), 6.3l/100km (CVT)
Quotes from Ferguson’s review of the Toyota Corolla Quest:
This is a very clever plan that Toyota has… It’s a cheaper version of the pure Corolla, the new 12th generation, that’ll come out in the next two or three months…Melinda Ferguson, motoring journalist
The Quest is stable, solid and reliable – as Corolla’s are… excellent service and availability of parts… it’s a family-sized sedan…Melinda Ferguson, motoring journalist
The price - R249 900 – is competitive… For R70 000 more [than a Datsun Go or Renault Kwid] you get a lot more car, a lot more power, a lot more safety, a lot more reliability and a lot more space…Melinda Ferguson, motoring journalist
For more detail, listen to the interview below (skip to 9:18).
