Zuma a 'law-abiding citizen', arrest warrant cause for 'disgust' - ANC and ANCYL

The ANC and its youth league have issued separate statements defending Jacob Zuma after the Pietermaritzburg High Court issued a warrant of arrest on Tuesday when the former president failed to appear on charges of corruption.

The arrest warrant will kick in if he is absent again at his next scheduled court appearance on 6 May.

At issue is the contentious sick note featuring altered dates and a vague diagnosis, handed to the court by Zuma's lawyers.

On The Midday Report, Clement Manyathela asks ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete why the party found it necessary to release a statement to say it "respects the decision of the court".

The statement describes Zuma as "a law-abiding citizen" who has consistently "submitted himself to judicial processes regardless of his stature".

Legoete says as the governing party, the ANC has the burden of responsibility to inform society of the developments around Zuma.

He also addressed comments by certain ANC figures, criticizing the court decision.

Some members of the African National Congress made comments on a number of social media and other platforms, feeling very strong that the court in its decision to issue a warrant against our former president, it's somehow a judicial overreach because president Jacob Zuma is a former head of state. Dakota Legoete, Spokesperson - ANC

We know that his house is one of the most popular and most photographed houses in the country - Nkandla. There's no need for a crisis to warrant a situation where he's like a fugitive running away from the law. Dakota Legoete, Spokesperson - ANC

Anything that happens to him or any developments around him, it's a matter of public interest. Dakota Legoete, Spokesperson - ANC

Legoete says the ANC is fully informed about developments around the former president's ill-health and is also satisfied that the sick note indicates he is "seriously sick".

The ANC Youth League's statement takes note of the arrest warrant issued for Zuma "with disgust".

Sizophila Mkhize, spokesperson for the National Youth Task Team (NYTT), elaborates:

When you issue a warrant of arrest for a person who not only said he is not well but he did not only say it, has proven it, I think the judge must have been able to look at all other court cases. This case has been going on for 15 years and the former president has been attending every day when he's called to court. Sizophila Mkhize, Spokesperson - ANCYL National Youth Task Team

A judge is not a doctor! Sizophila Mkhize, Spokesperson - ANCYL National Youth Task Team

