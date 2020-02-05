Chinese community in SA faces racial stereotypes amid coronavirus outbreak

Chinese nationals living in South Africa are being negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 400 people have died from the virus, the vast majority of them in China.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the city of Wuhan, people of Chinese descent have had to fend off racist comments and stereotypes about their culture.

EWN spoke to members of the Chinese community in Cyrildene's China Town in Johannesburg.

Several Chinese nationals say the outbreak has affected their businesses, reports EWN's Mia Lindeque.

They do feel that they are being treated differently by South Africans now. Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter

In Cyrildene, many shop owners can be seen wearing surgical masks while others go about there normal activities.

Tianyuan Fang, who owns a restaurant in Cyrildene, told EWN that he felt safer in South Africa where there is no confirmed case.

Meanwhile, Erwin Pon, chairperson of the Chinese Association in Gauteng, says most people are only wearing masks as a precautionary measure.

Listen to EWN reportage for more: