Chinese community in SA faces racial stereotypes amid coronavirus outbreak
Chinese nationals living in South Africa are being negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
More than 400 people have died from the virus, the vast majority of them in China.
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the city of Wuhan, people of Chinese descent have had to fend off racist comments and stereotypes about their culture.
EWN spoke to members of the Chinese community in Cyrildene's China Town in Johannesburg.
Several Chinese nationals say the outbreak has affected their businesses, reports EWN's Mia Lindeque.
They do feel that they are being treated differently by South Africans now.Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter
In Cyrildene, many shop owners can be seen wearing surgical masks while others go about there normal activities.
Tianyuan Fang, who owns a restaurant in Cyrildene, told EWN that he felt safer in South Africa where there is no confirmed case.
Meanwhile, Erwin Pon, chairperson of the Chinese Association in Gauteng, says most people are only wearing masks as a precautionary measure.
Listen to EWN reportage for more:
More from Local
Prasa slammed for re-using old brake blocks, putting commuters' lives at risk
Prasa has no new replacement brake blocks and failed to meet the deadline to provide a solution, says the DA.Read More
Govt must fix public healthcare before attempting ambitious NHI, says John
CapeTalk host John Maytham says the state is not capable of implementing NHI.Read More
Public appetite for Zuma prosecution grows the more he stalls - Corruption Watch
Is Jacob Zuma's ill health part of the infamous Stalingrad strategy?Read More
If Zuma proves to be too ill to appear in court, could he be tried in absentia?
Legal expert James Grant spells out options open to a court if an accused is sick or it wants to investigate a doctor's note.Read More
Budding marine biologists invited to apply for free Two Oceans Aquarium course
The Two Oceans Aquarium is once again opening its doors to hopeful students that wish to follow a career in marine biology.Read More
Have a story to tell? Then come and share it, says local story collective
'A good story leads to meaningful change in the protagonist'. Southern Rights and Wrongs hosts storytelling events in Cape Town.Read More
Zuma a 'law-abiding citizen', arrest warrant cause for 'disgust' - ANC and ANCYL
The ANC and its youth wing have released separate statements defending Jacob Zuma after court issued arrest warrant.Read More
'Using national security as grounds to deport refugees reminiscent of apartheid'
The Home Affairs Minister can now deport or detain asylum seekers on the grounds of 'national security' at his own discretion.Read More
City wants to appoint manager to raise standard of 'declining' Company's Gardens
Litter, crime, drug use, aggressive begging and a lack of working ablution facilities are some of the issues facing the urban space.Read More
Running community left to speculate as Two Oceans remains silent on allegations
Will the race go ahead? Two Oceans remains quiet amid growing concerns and negative publicity, says sports journalist Mike Finch.Read More