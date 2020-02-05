Price on shelf different from price at the till? How to enforce your rights…

What are your rights if you’re charged a higher price at the pay point than was promised on the shelf?

You are entitled to the lower price if its scans higher than what is displayed on the shelf provided the barcodes match, according to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Woman checks on her long grocery slip after shopping at store. Image: 123rf.com

Woolworths has a policy whereby the item is free if a customer is charged more than the displayed price.

Customers must question the price while transacting.

At Pick n Pay, the customer gets double the difference as compensation.

Checkers and Clicks do not compensate their customers in any way, but they are required by law to charge the lowest of the two prices when there is a discrepancy.

In our experience across our various supermarket brands and thousands of stores, our customers have indicated that our approach to honouring the lowest of the two prices when there are product price discrepancies meets their needs. We, therefore, aren’t considering changing our policy at this point, but continuously work to improve our systems and processes and on enforcing disciplines across the merchandising system and instore. We remain committed to serve our customers and retain them and therefore each customer complaint is handled individually to ensure that our customer is happy with the outcome. Shoprite spokesperson

What if a store manager denies his store has a compensation policy for such a situation?

I was at the Pick n Pay in Lakeside a little while ago. They overcharged me for something, and I pointed out that they were committed to refunding at double the difference. I was then informed by the manager that this no longer applies. I said that there was still a notice board to this effect at the Fish Hoek branch. He said this must be ‘because it’s a family store’ but that it no longer applies at the Lakeside branch. I thought this rather strange and asked the other day when I was at the Fish Hoek branch. They said this is nonsense and should still apply at all the stores. Under the circumstances, what should one do in future if this happens again at the Lakeside store? Andie Miller, irate listener

There are no Pick n Pay stores exempt from the retailer's compensation policy, said Knowler after investigating.

There are, however, terms and conditions:

Only applicable at the time of purchase.

Tobacco products and baby formula are not covered.

Pippa Hudson interviewed Knowler.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.