Have a story to tell? Then come and share it, says local story collective
From being attacked by a shark, to being kidnapped by terrorists or tracking down a Gumtree scamster - these are the kinds of stories you can hear at the events organised by storytelling collective Southern Rights and Wrongs.
Co-founder Alon Stern says he was inspired to celebrate the art of storytelling after experiencing the power of a similar initiative while living in the US.
Launched in 2018, Southern Rights and Wrongs started out as an informal project that has grown into a popular platform for Capetonians to share their stories.
It turns out that the medium of storytelling is 'bottomlessly' interesting... There are a lot of people looking to tell their stories.Alon Stern, Co-founder - Southern Rights and Wrongs
People come and they tell powerful stories - someone told a story about trying to rescue two twins from drowning and he failed to rescue them and they both ended up dying.Alon Stern, Co-founder - Southern Rights and Wrongs
We've got all sorts of stories - someone dropped from a parachute and faced their death and then survived and told about this life-changing moment when he realised he was alive.Alon Stern, Co-founder - Southern Rights and Wrongs
Stern says every event has a theme but at the same time, the stories are widely varied within it.
...in the tone, the style, whether they're happy, whether they're meaningful... It's quite amazing to see the stories that people in Cape Town have.Alon Stern, Co-founder - Southern Rights and Wrongs
As the event has grown, he says, the quality of the storytelling has as well.
Some people have a story and some just want to challenge themselves to tell a story. People come up to us after the event and tell us: I want to be on the next one.Alon Stern, Co-founder - Southern Rights and Wrongs
In the beginning [the storytelling] was ok, but now people can see the format and understand how to tell a story.Alon Stern, Co-founder - Southern Rights and Wrongs
The stories are five minutes long, they have to be true and they have to have happened to the storyteller.Alon Stern, Co-founder - Southern Rights and Wrongs
I always say, a good story is one that leads to a meaningful change in the protagonist.Alon Stern, Co-founder - Southern Rights and Wrongs
What the audience is looking for, he says, is a connection through the sharing of something special.
Stern is also available ahead of time to help people improve their delivery to make their story more memorable.
Southern Rights and Wrongs hosts an event on average every six weeks. The next one is scheduled for 3 March.
Find out more on Facebook or Instagram and subscribe to the podcast here.
Listen to the conversation on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
Thumbnail image: Southern Rights and Wrongs on Facebook
More from Local
Prasa slammed for re-using old brake blocks, putting commuters' lives at risk
Prasa has no new replacement brake blocks and failed to meet the deadline to provide a solution, says the DA.Read More
Govt must fix public healthcare before attempting ambitious NHI, says John
CapeTalk host John Maytham says the state is not capable of implementing NHI.Read More
Public appetite for Zuma prosecution grows the more he stalls - Corruption Watch
Is Jacob Zuma's ill health part of the infamous Stalingrad strategy?Read More
If Zuma proves to be too ill to appear in court, could he be tried in absentia?
Legal expert James Grant spells out options open to a court if an accused is sick or it wants to investigate a doctor's note.Read More
Budding marine biologists invited to apply for free Two Oceans Aquarium course
The Two Oceans Aquarium is once again opening its doors to hopeful students that wish to follow a career in marine biology.Read More
Chinese community in SA faces racial stereotypes amid coronavirus outbreak
As the number of coronavirus cases rise, the stereotyping against people of Asian descent continues to spread.Read More
Zuma a 'law-abiding citizen', arrest warrant cause for 'disgust' - ANC and ANCYL
The ANC and its youth wing have released separate statements defending Jacob Zuma after court issued arrest warrant.Read More
'Using national security as grounds to deport refugees reminiscent of apartheid'
The Home Affairs Minister can now deport or detain asylum seekers on the grounds of 'national security' at his own discretion.Read More
City wants to appoint manager to raise standard of 'declining' Company's Gardens
Litter, crime, drug use, aggressive begging and a lack of working ablution facilities are some of the issues facing the urban space.Read More
Running community left to speculate as Two Oceans remains silent on allegations
Will the race go ahead? Two Oceans remains quiet amid growing concerns and negative publicity, says sports journalist Mike Finch.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Price on shelf different from price at the till? How to enforce your rights…
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler on whether you’re entitled to the lowest price (Woolies? It’s free! PnP? Double the difference!)Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new Toyota Corolla Quest – it’s out next month
Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson reviews the upcoming version of one of South Africa’s all-time favourite cars.Read More
Renting and letting property in Cape Town – all your questions answered
Property attorney Marlon Shevelew tackles the most frequently asked questions around renting and letting in Cape Town.Read More
Sophrology transformed my life - top instructor shares how the technique works
Feeling burnt out? Sophrology is the latest zen trend making waves around the world.Read More
Woolies suspends employee for wearing cultural wristband
Mathapelo Nkopane was suspended last month by Woolworths in Blairgowrie, Johannesburg pending an investigation by the company.Read More
Hout Bay’s life saving panic/crime app now available elsewhere in Cape Town
Can’t afford private security? Download "Buzzer", it's free and alerts responders and residents in your exact location.Read More
Obstetricians leaving SA as 'insurance premiums rise to a R1 million a year'
South African Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists are concerned about the dilemma, says council member Johannes van WaartRead More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020
Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020.Read More
[WATCH] 'It's an honour playing Poppie Nongena' - Clementine Mosimane
The veteran SA actress describes being part of bringing this true story of a Xhosa mother's trials during apartheid to life.Read More
The Death of Motoring: Millennials are falling out of love with cars
Generation Z never loved them in the first place. "I Uber or skateboard everywhere. I’m saving! It’s amazing," says Ryan McFadyen.Read More