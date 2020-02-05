Have a story to tell? Then come and share it, says local story collective

From being attacked by a shark, to being kidnapped by terrorists or tracking down a Gumtree scamster - these are the kinds of stories you can hear at the events organised by storytelling collective Southern Rights and Wrongs.

Co-founder Alon Stern says he was inspired to celebrate the art of storytelling after experiencing the power of a similar initiative while living in the US.

Launched in 2018, Southern Rights and Wrongs started out as an informal project that has grown into a popular platform for Capetonians to share their stories.

It turns out that the medium of storytelling is 'bottomlessly' interesting... There are a lot of people looking to tell their stories. Alon Stern, Co-founder - Southern Rights and Wrongs

People come and they tell powerful stories - someone told a story about trying to rescue two twins from drowning and he failed to rescue them and they both ended up dying. Alon Stern, Co-founder - Southern Rights and Wrongs

We've got all sorts of stories - someone dropped from a parachute and faced their death and then survived and told about this life-changing moment when he realised he was alive. Alon Stern, Co-founder - Southern Rights and Wrongs

Stern says every event has a theme but at the same time, the stories are widely varied within it.

...in the tone, the style, whether they're happy, whether they're meaningful... It's quite amazing to see the stories that people in Cape Town have. Alon Stern, Co-founder - Southern Rights and Wrongs

As the event has grown, he says, the quality of the storytelling has as well.

Some people have a story and some just want to challenge themselves to tell a story. People come up to us after the event and tell us: I want to be on the next one. Alon Stern, Co-founder - Southern Rights and Wrongs

In the beginning [the storytelling] was ok, but now people can see the format and understand how to tell a story. Alon Stern, Co-founder - Southern Rights and Wrongs

The stories are five minutes long, they have to be true and they have to have happened to the storyteller. Alon Stern, Co-founder - Southern Rights and Wrongs

I always say, a good story is one that leads to a meaningful change in the protagonist. Alon Stern, Co-founder - Southern Rights and Wrongs

What the audience is looking for, he says, is a connection through the sharing of something special.

Stern is also available ahead of time to help people improve their delivery to make their story more memorable.

Southern Rights and Wrongs hosts an event on average every six weeks. The next one is scheduled for 3 March.

Thumbnail image: Southern Rights and Wrongs on Facebook