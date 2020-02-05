Streaming issues? Report here
How to stop a thief from getting his hands on your phone Apps

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on how to safeguard your phone - most importantly - the banking details on your phone apps.

This case happened in Sandton City - a hotspot for the snatching of smart phones.

On a Friday eve early January Samantha Walker was in a queue outside H&M and her phone was lifted from her bag. She left it unzipped because she had work calls coming through.

She was not the only one who lost her phone when she was standing in the queue.

An hour later both her Discovery Bank accounts with her entire savings of 10-thousand rand and her transaction account were drained - 14-thousand rand in all. She was left in the middle of January with 32 cents.

It was a 32-day call account so she wanted to know from the bank how it was possible to access her money.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

They're not really after your phone as much as they are after the funds in your accounts via the Apps on your phone. People have been left not only with empty accounts but with a big debt to pay. Sometimes banks pay sometimes they don't. So please do not walk around with your phone in your pockets or bag, watch how you hail an Uber...

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Listen to the full sound clip of how thieves gain access to your accounts via smart phones, by clicking the link below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : How to stop a thief from getting his hands on your phone Apps


