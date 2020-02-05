Budding marine biologists invited to apply for free Two Oceans Aquarium course

The aquarium runs several courses for children of various ages through its Marine Sciences Academy.

The FET Marine Biology Course is aimed at learners in Grades 10, 11 and 12.

The aquarium's Katja Laingui says the course will equip participants with knowledge of core concepts and terminology that they will be expected to understand and apply at a university level.

Laingui describes it as a bridging course that is a combination of academic and and practical work.

Only learners who are studying maths and physical sciences will be considered for the course, she explains.

It's a course for children that are really aiming to study marine biology at a tertiary level. Katja Laingui, Education operations coordinator - Two Oceans Aquarium

We really put them through their paces for the five days that they are with us, so they need to be academically prepared for that. Katja Laingui, Education operations coordinator - Two Oceans Aquarium

The FET Marine Biology course will be held from 23 March 2020 until 27 March 2020.

Application for the course close on 21 February 2020. Click here for the application forms.

If you have any queries, you can email education@aquarium.co.za or call 021 814 4555 for more information.

Listen to the discussion to learn more about what the course entails: