Zuma's sick note - busted on many levels

5 February 2020 7:29 PM
by
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
sick note
Zuma sick note
zuma corruption trial
When is a sick note a real sick note?

Altered dates, vague diagnosis and a non-existent doctor's practice number.

Judge Dhaya Pillay was not satisfied with the sick note former president Jacob Zuma's lawyers handed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court to prove that he was too ill to appear for his corruption pre-trial.

Zuma's sick note had a stamp on it, but no date. A date on which Zuma's sick leave commenced also appears to have been altered.

The diagnosis states that Zuma was diagnosed with a "medical condition".

Companies are allowed to get more information on that.

It is governed by the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.

The act is quite clear that it can only be issued by a registered medical practitioner.

The idea behind the act is that you get paid when you are genuinely ill.

If in any way the medical certificate is tampered with we consider it fraudulent and we ultimately dismiss people.

Marlene Potgieter, labour lawyer
Former ANC president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

LIsten to the full clip with labour experts explaining what a proper sick note should contain, below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Zuma's sick note - busted on many levels


