Zuma's sick note - busted on many levels
Altered dates, vague diagnosis and a non-existent doctor's practice number.
Judge Dhaya Pillay was not satisfied with the sick note former president Jacob Zuma's lawyers handed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court to prove that he was too ill to appear for his corruption pre-trial.
Zuma's sick note had a stamp on it, but no date. A date on which Zuma's sick leave commenced also appears to have been altered.
The diagnosis states that Zuma was diagnosed with a "medical condition".
Companies are allowed to get more information on that.
It is governed by the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.
The act is quite clear that it can only be issued by a registered medical practitioner.
The idea behind the act is that you get paid when you are genuinely ill.
If in any way the medical certificate is tampered with we consider it fraudulent and we ultimately dismiss people.Marlene Potgieter, labour lawyer
LIsten to the full clip with labour experts explaining what a proper sick note should contain, below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Zuma's sick note - busted on many levels
