Who is the Stellenbosch company Skynamo that secured a $30 million investment?
Skynamo (formerly known as Honeybee) is a CRM mobile app for field sales teams.
It's aimed at businesses with sales teams in the field, or on the road, visiting and selling to customers
The company has just secured R431 million in funding from a US-based venture capital firm.
We meet the founder and CEO.
When we were founded we didn't start with the typical Silicon valley software route where you have this blockbuster idea that's going to make billions.
We started out as a group of software engineers that had an idea to apply technology of android and web Apps to commercial applications.Sam Clarke, founder and CEO - Skynamo
Listen to the full interview with Sam below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Who is the Stellenbosch company Skynamo that secured a $30 million investment?
