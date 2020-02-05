If Zuma proves to be too ill to appear in court, could he be tried in absentia?
Is former president Jacob Zuma using delaying tactics, or is he really ill?
That's the question being asked after an "altered" and "vague" doctor's note led to the Pietermaritzburg High Court issuing a warrant for Zuma's arrest - to kick in if he fails to appear in court again on corruption charges on 6 May.
RELATED: 'We can't say what's wrong. Jacob Zuma’s health is matter of national security'
Criminal law expert and advocate, James Grant, explains under what circumstances a trial may proceed in absentia.
He says it is a constitutional right for someone to be present in court to confront their accusers, which means it is up to the accused to decide whether to waive that right.
It would be unusual for someone to do that Grant adds, and normally a court would be forced to wait until the person in question is well enough to appear.
If that individual were to waive that right, the trial could then continue in that person's absence.James Grant, Advocate and criminal law expert
A court does have the power to investigate doubts about the authenticity of a sick note - Grant says it could order the state in Zuma's case to appoint another doctor or could itself contact the doctor in question.
The court could direct that the state could [specify a doctor], should it insist that its own doctors ensure that the person is truly ill.James Grant, Advocate and criminal law expert
Of course there are provisions where for instance, if a doctor's note is presented the court is empowered to call that doctor and say: I want to hear from you in person as to whether there really is an illness here.James Grant, Advocate and criminal law expert
I expect that both of those may well happen here.James Grant, Advocate and criminal law expert
He adds that patient confidentiality should be respected within a court of law.
Listen to the audio below for more detail:
Caller and UWC student Michaela gives an eyewitness account of the protests at the University of the Western Cape this week.Read More