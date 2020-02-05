Public appetite for Zuma prosecution grows the more he stalls - Corruption Watch

Corruption Watch executive director David Lewis says former President Jacob Zuma has long disrespected the courts and justice system - which is why he is so sceptical about Zuma's apparent illness.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court issued an arrest warrant for Zuma, after he skipped court on the grounds of needing medical treatment.

Zuma was due in the dock on Tuesday where he's facing charges of corruption linked to the multi-billion rand arms deal.

The former president is known for his Stalingrad legal strategy used to stall cases and delay his day in court.

Lewis says the longer Zuma and his lawyers attempt to stall, the more the public appetite for justice increases.

Zuma's lawyer presented the judge with a sick note from what he said was a military hospital, but the judge questioned whether the note was valid or even written by a doctor.

There have been unconfirmed media reports that Zuma suffers from memory loss.

Lewis says this would be a very convenient ailment to have for someone being called to appear before courts and commissions.

The public appetite for prosecuting Zuma has increased. David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch

Prosecutors are not about to give up. David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch

Zuma has a lot to answer for, the South African public deserve answers. David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch

It was kind of inevitable that we'd get to this the-dog-ate-my-homework level of argument and excuse. David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch

I do find it unconvincing. David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch

