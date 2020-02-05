Public appetite for Zuma prosecution grows the more he stalls - Corruption Watch
Corruption Watch executive director David Lewis says former President Jacob Zuma has long disrespected the courts and justice system - which is why he is so sceptical about Zuma's apparent illness.
The Pietermaritzburg High Court issued an arrest warrant for Zuma, after he skipped court on the grounds of needing medical treatment.
Zuma was due in the dock on Tuesday where he's facing charges of corruption linked to the multi-billion rand arms deal.
The former president is known for his Stalingrad legal strategy used to stall cases and delay his day in court.
Lewis says the longer Zuma and his lawyers attempt to stall, the more the public appetite for justice increases.
Zuma's lawyer presented the judge with a sick note from what he said was a military hospital, but the judge questioned whether the note was valid or even written by a doctor.
There have been unconfirmed media reports that Zuma suffers from memory loss.
Lewis says this would be a very convenient ailment to have for someone being called to appear before courts and commissions.
The public appetite for prosecuting Zuma has increased.David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch
Prosecutors are not about to give up.David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch
Zuma has a lot to answer for, the South African public deserve answers.David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch
It was kind of inevitable that we'd get to this the-dog-ate-my-homework level of argument and excuse.David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch
I do find it unconvincing.David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Prasa slammed for re-using old brake blocks, putting commuters' lives at risk
Prasa has no new replacement brake blocks and failed to meet the deadline to provide a solution, says the DA.Read More
Govt must fix public healthcare before attempting ambitious NHI, says John
CapeTalk host John Maytham says the state is not capable of implementing NHI.Read More
If Zuma proves to be too ill to appear in court, could he be tried in absentia?
Legal expert James Grant spells out options open to a court if an accused is sick or it wants to investigate a doctor's note.Read More
Budding marine biologists invited to apply for free Two Oceans Aquarium course
The Two Oceans Aquarium is once again opening its doors to hopeful students that wish to follow a career in marine biology.Read More
Have a story to tell? Then come and share it, says local story collective
'A good story leads to meaningful change in the protagonist'. Southern Rights and Wrongs hosts storytelling events in Cape Town.Read More
Chinese community in SA faces racial stereotypes amid coronavirus outbreak
As the number of coronavirus cases rise, the stereotyping against people of Asian descent continues to spread.Read More
Zuma a 'law-abiding citizen', arrest warrant cause for 'disgust' - ANC and ANCYL
The ANC and its youth wing have released separate statements defending Jacob Zuma after court issued arrest warrant.Read More
'Using national security as grounds to deport refugees reminiscent of apartheid'
The Home Affairs Minister can now deport or detain asylum seekers on the grounds of 'national security' at his own discretion.Read More
City wants to appoint manager to raise standard of 'declining' Company's Gardens
Litter, crime, drug use, aggressive begging and a lack of working ablution facilities are some of the issues facing the urban space.Read More
Running community left to speculate as Two Oceans remains silent on allegations
Will the race go ahead? Two Oceans remains quiet amid growing concerns and negative publicity, says sports journalist Mike Finch.Read More