Biological robots, that is a thing now

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Are the rich and famous at greater risk when flying privately?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeff Wise
Today at 06:45
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Sars attaches assets of state capture firm, Trillian
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sarah Evans
Today at 07:20
Big stink over big stink in Milnerton
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Richard Allen - Chairman at Milnerton Canoe Club
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Proe met Prue
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prue Leith
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Noon Day Gunner-Dudley Malgas-Follow Up
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dudley Malgas - Chief Petty Officer at Noon Gun Navy
Today at 09:50
Powership company offers Eskom quick energy relief
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle-
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Retired Concourt Justices, unions and civil society urge the President to sign Copyright Amendment Bill
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tebogo Sithathu - Gospel Music Association
Today at 10:45
Travel to Nairobi-Catherine Meyer
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Catherine Hofmeyer
Today at 11:05
Prominent Parents-Musi Maimane
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting-Mitch Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:33
Greener Living
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Peter Shrimpton - Co-Founders of Heart Capital
Rekai Mapenda - Treepreneur
Today at 14:07
Advice: Manage your Household - DIY
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio - Managing Member at IPMT
Today at 14:51
Interview - Blind Cricket International Series
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michael Da Silva - Blind Proteas Squad Coach
Today at 20:10
Newlands
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andy Collett - Director at Pam Golding International
Today at 20:25
Hiking with Tim Lundy: safety at Chapmans Peak lookout area
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Today at 21:05
'Aftercare is abused by parents': Teachers share their thoughts
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Terence Mentor - Late Night presenter at CapeTalk
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Coronavirus in context: 'We're already living with a number of pandemics' The key is the balance between how quickly it spreads and how virulent it is says Sonia Shah, author of a book tracking pandemics. 5 February 2020 6:51 PM
Legal dagga becomes the fastest growing sector of the Canadian economy Dagga production is growing at 15% year-on-year. The industry added R82 billion to Canada’s GDP in November 2019. 4 February 2020 2:29 PM
Why investing offshore may be top of mind and how to approach it Who says offshore investments have to be complicated? Learn all there is to know about the basics of investing outside of SA. 3 February 2020 3:53 PM
View all World
Running community left to speculate as Two Oceans remains silent on allegations Will the race go ahead? Two Oceans remains quiet amid growing concerns and negative publicity, says sports journalist Mike Finch. 4 February 2020 5:57 PM
You can still enter Cape Town Cycle Tour - registration deadline extended The 42nd Edition of the Cape Cycle Tour 2020, “ The World’s Biggest Timed Bicycle Race” is coming up on 8 March. 30 January 2020 12:36 PM
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Na... 30 January 2020 10:38 AM
View all Sport
If Zuma proves to be too ill to appear in court, could he be tried in absentia? Legal expert James Grant spells out options open to a court if an accused is sick or it wants to investigate a doctor's note. 5 February 2020 4:15 PM
Will banning alcohol advertising make any difference to boozing habits? Saapa says alcohol is a product people have a choice to buy and consume. but advertising needs to be banned. 5 February 2020 10:51 AM
'Mkhwebane could be in trouble regarding what she calls technicalities of case' Investigative journalist Qaanitah Hunter explains the importance of the legal showdown in the Gauteng High Court. 5 February 2020 8:34 AM
View all Politics
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new Toyota Corolla Quest – it’s out next month Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson reviews the upcoming version of one of South Africa’s all-time favourite cars. 5 February 2020 12:48 PM
Soweto, Eskom is coming for you! "R18 billion! … this thing with Soweto… when your government is useless and corrupt it cannot police," says Abongile Nzelenzele. 5 February 2020 9:52 AM
Your perfectly good yet not-the-latest-model phone will soon be trash Perfectly good hardware is becoming rubbish because its software is obsolete, says Keith Anderson (E-Waste Association). 4 February 2020 2:09 PM
View all Opinion
Prasa slammed for re-using old brake blocks, putting commuters' lives at risk Prasa has no new replacement brake blocks and failed to meet the deadline to provide a solution, says the DA. 5 February 2020 5:48 PM
Govt must fix public healthcare before attempting ambitious NHI, says John CapeTalk host John Maytham says the state is not capable of implementing NHI. 5 February 2020 5:41 PM
Public appetite for Zuma prosecution grows the more he stalls - Corruption Watch Is Jacob Zuma's ill health part of the infamous Stalingrad strategy? 5 February 2020 4:17 PM
View all Local
Have a story to tell? Then come and share it, says local story collective 'A good story leads to meaningful change in the protagonist'. Southern Rights and Wrongs hosts storytelling events in Cape Town. 5 February 2020 3:14 PM
Renting and letting property in Cape Town – all your questions answered Property attorney Marlon Shevelew tackles the most frequently asked questions around renting and letting in Cape Town. 5 February 2020 10:37 AM
Sophrology transformed my life - top instructor shares how the technique works Feeling burnt out? Sophrology is the latest zen trend making waves around the world. 4 February 2020 4:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Who is the Stellenbosch company Skynamo that secured a $30 million investment? Meet the man behind the company that secured R431 million in funding from a US-based venture capital firm. 5 February 2020 8:22 PM
How to stop a thief from getting his hands on your phone Apps Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on how to safeguard your phone - most importantly - the banking details on your phone apps. 5 February 2020 7:50 PM
Zuma's sick note - busted on many levels When is a sick note a real sick note? 5 February 2020 7:29 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Biological robots, that is a thing now

5 February 2020 7:15 PM
by
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual
Machines intended to work in the body should probably be made out of cells from your body.

There are two stories I would like to tell with this edition of Business Unusual, the first is about the Darpa funded research to build robots out of living cells, the second is the incredible history of the animal that was used to build the first biological robots - Platannas.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is an agency of the American Department of Defense. It has funded many projects for military projects that in time have come to be used for civilian applications. The best-known example is the predecessor of the internet.

Why a military agency would fund research into creating living robots might be concerning but the stated objectives include managing environmental clean-ups or improving drug delivery which certainly are worthy pursuits. Of greater concern, are the ethical questions that are raised by creating new forms of a living organism. At the moment the designs don’t attempt to make them self-replicating but that is part of the future plans.

What are they

Robots typically are designed and programmed to perform a specific task. Until now they would have been constructed out of non-living materials. These robots are also designed for a specific task but created from living cells. The choice of cell and the specific construction determines what action or function the living robot can perform.

One function that was attempted was movement. Starting from scratch researchers used stem cells from a frog to create skin cells and heart cells. The heart cells are muscles and so can contract while heart cells are able to do so rhythmically. Using those properties a machine learning program was tasked with testing thousands of configurations to determine which design would use the least cells to achieve the motion required. Once the best designs were determined, the living robots were constructed by researchers manipulating individual cells under a microscope.

The tiny constructed robots demonstrated that living robots designed by computer could offer an alternative to traditionally constructed machines. Future versions would look to make the constructions more complex and eventually able to self replicate.

One intended function was using a swarm of living robots with the ability to decompose plastic to be used to remove microplastics in the ocean. That may be a long way off, but if it is to become a reality the best time to start working on it is now.

Another application might be to not find plastic in the sea, but cancers in your body. Your body is already very good at doing so, but as we age and at certain times of our lives it becomes more challenging to correctly identify and kill cancer cells when they are still only tiny tumours.

This would require building robots consisting of your own body cells arranged in a way to allow them to move through the body and specifically find the corrupted cells. Adding them in numbers as we age may reduce the chance of developing tumours or even help the body recover after exposure to damaging external factors like sun damage to your skin.

This too is a long way off, but if successful and added to the many other options for extending and improving our lives then the research is most welcome.

Why frogs

_Image credit: Wikipedia African clawed frog_

Setting the other issues relating to building living robots aside, you might wonder why a frog from South Africa was chosen to build the first living robots.

It was not a random choice but points to a fascinating history that makes this particular frog one that has helped humanity overcome medical issues on a number of occasions.

Are you pregnant?

A pregnancy test these days simply requires peeing on a stick. The reaction to a specific hormone in the urine can be isolated in minutes and let you know if you are pregnant within days of it occurring. It was not always this easy, the first method we are aware of would see a potentially pregnant woman urinate on ungerminated wheat and barley and wait a week or so to see if it germinated. Incredibly it works and was first mentioned over 3 000 years ago by the Egyptians. It was scientifically tested in the 1960s and found to be 70% accurate.

There were a variety of other methods used most on the expectation that something in the urine of females could be used to confirm pregnancy. In the 1920’s it was injecting urine into female rabbits that after a day would require the examination of the rabbit ovaries. If swollen the woman was pregnant. In order to do the examination the rabbit was always killed and so the search continued for a better option.

Enter Lancelot Hogben, an English researcher lecturing in Cape Town in the early 1930s. He advised a student to consider using the local platanna as a potential for use as a model organism for biological tests. His hunch proved correct with Hillel Shapiro and Harry Zwarenstein creating the test to use the frog to indicate pregnancy.

The frog would be injected and in hours if the woman was pregnant would produce eggs. Not only was it accurate, but it also would not harm the frog which was easy to keep in a lab and would live for over a decade. As a result, the remarkable frog was exported around the globe and provided the answer to the question, “am I pregnant”, to the largest population explosion in our history. Most baby boomers parents and indeed many baby boomers would have found out if they were pregnant thanks to this strange-footed frog.

Xenopus literally means strange foot, frogs typically don’t have claws which is why the African clawed frog got the name and as for Platanna, that may be a reference to the frog being very flat - plat in Afrikaans.

Cloning

Given its widespread use for pregnancy and acceptance as a good species for embryonic development when researchers attempted to clone an organism, this frog was once again a key in understanding the process. In 1958, Xenopus was cloned not from splitting an embryonic cell which was the original method, but by using the DNA from an adult specialised cell which replaced the original DNA in a frog egg. The method proved successful and paved the way to allow Dolly the sheep to be cloned from an adult sheep cell in 1996.

We owe a huge debt of gratitude to six species that for a variety of reasons have helped us understand biological processes and how best to deal with disease and the efficacy of drugs. There are nematode worms, fruit flies, zebrafish, chickens, mice and the African clawed toad.

These six animals are our real guinea pigs.

Image credit: Xenobot - Tuft University & University of Vermont

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Biological robots, that is a thing now


5 February 2020 7:15 PM
by
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

140113KlausSchwab .jpg

Who is Klaus Schwab and could he help save the world?

29 January 2020 7:15 PM

How the 1% and the 3,5% along with a few individuals can save humanity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

climate-change-droughtjpeg

'Scrubbing' the atmosphere and other high-tech climate friendly innovations

22 January 2020 8:27 PM

Data ssystems use a great deal of energy and tech providers must start reducing emissions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-4jpg

Flying taxis and roll-down TVs showcase at Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show

15 January 2020 8:01 PM

Arthur Goldstuck shares his observations on new trends revealed at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebration Education Graduation Student Success Learning Concept 123rf

Learning is a lifelong requirement now

8 January 2020 7:10 PM

Tertiary education may no longer be enough

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fashion-designer-clothing-style-silhouette-free-pexels-imagejpeg

How to find the size that fits you

18 December 2019 7:15 PM

It should be a simple task, but clothing sizes can make a purchase complicated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy Vault Tower

Mechanical batteries could save Eskom

11 December 2019 7:15 PM

Did you know we can store energy in dams, blocks, trains and flywheels?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Infectious diseases medical illness germs 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

Pandemic - of all potential threats, the smallest may prove the most lethal

4 December 2019 7:15 PM

Despite extensive plans, we may find ourselves in big trouble with a disease x outbreak

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man watching a live streaming on his phone rf123 rf123technology

Could the web get any worse?

27 November 2019 7:58 PM

While things look bad, it also suggests things can only get better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kylie-jennerjpg

Kylie Jenner - the 22-year-old billionaire

20 November 2019 7:15 PM

Using what you have to build a modern billion-dollar business

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok logo

TikTok - the best free interactive social video creator

13 November 2019 7:15 PM

Just because it is free does not mean there is no cost though

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Price on shelf different from price at the till? How to enforce your rights…

Business Lifestyle

Soweto, Eskom is coming for you!

Business Opinion

Zuma a 'law-abiding citizen', arrest warrant cause for 'disgust' - ANC and ANCYL

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

KZN ANC: The court is prejudiced against Jacob Zuma

5 February 2020 7:44 PM

Coronavirus must be contained to avoid further infections - NICD

5 February 2020 6:51 PM

Scopa to table Parly resolution to declare former Prasa board delinquent

5 February 2020 6:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA