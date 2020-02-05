Govt must fix public healthcare before attempting ambitious NHI, says John
He says the NHI system won't work until the goverment fixes South Africa's current public healthcare system.
Fix the public health system as the first and critical order of business. Make sure that hospitals are well run.John Maytham, veteran CapeTalk presenter
Watch him share his thoughts in the video below:
