Eskom and Sars claim same assets of state capture firm Trillian
South Africans saw a glimmer of hope emerge against the state capture project in a Gauteng High Court where it was revealed that Sars had attached the assets of state capture-linked firm Trillian and its director, Eric Wood
Fin24 journalist Sarah Evans talks about how Sars has taken yet another step to claw back millions lost to corruption.
It is argued that Trillian made millions through questionable deals with Eskom.
On the one hand, it is powerful, but on the other hand, it is a little bit bizarre, because it shows you just how difficult it is to really recoup some of the state capture money.Sarah Evans, Journalist - Fin24
Trillian was subcontracted by another consulting firm McKinsey in what was supposed to be a turnaround plan for Eskom, she explains.
It then emerged that the contract was not valid and trillion was paid something like R600 million to do no work.Sarah Evans, Journalist - Fin24
Ekom then went to court in 2019 arguing they were overcharged, the contract was irregular and wanted to recoup the money form Trillian.
The court order was granted, and in October it was handed down, but to date, Trillian has not complied with it.
Eskom returned to court on 17 January this year asking the court to liquidate Trillian if it is unable to repay the millions owed, and for the company director, Eric Wood to be held in contempt of court for failing to ensure the money was repaid and fined R1 million or face 30 days in jail.
It feels like Eskom is really serious about cleaning itself up.Sarah Evans, Journalist - Fin24
Evans says Eskom has been blindsided after Sars went to court on 31 January, behind closed doors as is normal with taxpayer affairs, and obtained an order to attach Trillian's assets, eric Wood and subsidiaries.
So, both Eskom and Sars are trying to get their hands on Trillian's assets.
It is such a technical problem. But essentially this week Eskom was unable to liquidate Trillian because of the Sars order. And has to be postponed until Sars' curator can be joined in the proceedings - which is now another delay.Sarah Evans, Journalist - Fin24
The case was struck off the roll on Wednesday. Once the curator has been joined, Eskom can return to court and have the case re-enrolled.
It is now up to Eskom. It is my sense Eskom will talk to Sars so that they don't work at odds with each other.Sarah Evans, Journalist - Fin24
Evans says, unfortunately, Trillian is believed to be dormant and there are no assets.
Wood has said in his affidavit that he is broke...so there is really nothing there for either Eskom or Sars.Sarah Evans, Journalist - Fin24
Evans says it will be interesting to find out where Sars believes Trillans assets have gone and are they retrievable.
Listen to the interview below:
