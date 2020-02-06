'City to take 5 years to fix Milnerton Lagoon raw sewage pollution problem'
Complaints about the stench coming from the Milnerton Lagoon have been going on for months.
Following complaints from residents over the polluted state of Milnerton Lagoon, a meeting was held at which representatives from the City of Cape Town addressed concerned parties.
The gathering had to be moved at the last minute because protesters gate-crashed the event, but it finally took place at an alternate venue in Tableview.
At the heart of the matter is raw sewage making its way into the water system, with many saying that it is because the Potsdam sewage treatment facility is unable to cope with the increase in volumes.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Richard Allen, Chairperson of the Milnerton Canoe Club whose members make use of the lagoon.
Unfortunately, we have quite a few big races coming up so a lot of the squad members still take to the water. They are just very careful and make sure they don't fall in.Richard Allen, Chairperson - Milnerton Canoe Club
Allen says he sticks to the sea in summer when there is no rainfall and flushing of the lagoon.
But I will have to get back into the lagoon when the sea becomes rough again.Richard Allen, Chairperson - Milnerton Canoe Club
Allen attended Monday's meeting.
It was just really highly frustrating. There was no real sense of urgency or accountability. There was no admission of wrongdoing whatsoever. The City is still blaming the citizens.Richard Allen, Chairperson - Milnerton Canoe Club
But the results, he says, are pointing directly to the Potsdam Waste Water Treatment Works and the failures there.
The questions we asked were pretty much all lost in their political talk and budgetary restraints.Richard Allen, Chairperson - Milnerton Canoe Club
He says there was no positive outcome.
We just wanted something urgent to come out of it.Richard Allen, Chairperson - Milnerton Canoe Club
With timelines remaining in place it will take another five years before it is resolved and Potsdam Works receives an upgrade, he says.
We're pretty much guaranteed five years of deteriorating water quality.Richard Allen, Chairperson - Milnerton Canoe Club
Allen says the meeting was merely a tick box to say the City has engaged, but nothing was resolved.
Listen to the audio below:
