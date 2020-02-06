Zuma tweet: Corruption-accused former pres appears fighting fit

After submitting a questionable sick note which got him out of his recent court appearance on corruption charges, former president, Jacob Zuma took to Twitter on Wednesday evening with this photograph.

In true Mzansi style, Twitter had lots to say.

So baba you came back empty handed Vele pic.twitter.com/gNjXxNRNx8 — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) February 5, 2020

