'Kirk Douglas left us today. I love you so much. I am so proud to be your son'

Hollywood veteran actor Kirk Douglas died on Wednesday.

He was 103 years old.

He leaves behind his wife Anne Buydens (65) and his sons Michael, Joel and Peter.

Douglas' career spanned seven decades.

He starred in 90 movies.

Douglas was one of the most famous actors in the world during the 1950s and 1960s.

It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. Michael Douglas

To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in setting a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Michael Douglas

Kirk’s life was well-lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Michael Douglas

Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. Michael Douglas

Kieno Kammies and Barbara Friedman spoke about the legend’s passing.

