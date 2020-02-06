'Kirk Douglas left us today. I love you so much. I am so proud to be your son'
Hollywood veteran actor Kirk Douglas died on Wednesday.
He was 103 years old.
He leaves behind his wife Anne Buydens (65) and his sons Michael, Joel and Peter.
Douglas' career spanned seven decades.
He starred in 90 movies.
Douglas was one of the most famous actors in the world during the 1950s and 1960s.
It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103.Michael Douglas
To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in setting a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.Michael Douglas
Kirk’s life was well-lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.Michael Douglas
Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.Michael Douglas
Kieno Kammies and Barbara Friedman spoke about the legend’s passing.
Listen to the discussion in the audio below (skip to 8:22)
More from Entertainment
Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith says she's home for her 80th birthday
The renowned foodie, restauranteur, TV judge and businesswoman is in her home town and caught up with Refilwe Moloto.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet talented jazz pianist and composer, Nobuhle Mazinyane
Mazinyane's taking a year off from her UCT music studies to focus on performing. 'Ashanti Tribe' plays Selective Live on Sunday.Read More
Jenny Morris says new Food Network cooking show is all about 'love on a plate'
In the sumptuous 10-part series, Jenny Morris creates mouthwatering meals that bring people together.Read More
Roger Lucey remembers the life of SA music legend Steve Fataar
Renowned guitarist Steve Fataar died in the early hours of Saturday morning, just hours after performing at a gig in Durban.Read More
[REVIEW] Why you should binge-watch 'Don’t F**k with Cats' on Netflix
"I was convinced it wasn’t real. It was only after the 2nd episode that I realised this actually happened," says Mvelase Peppetta.Read More
New from Life Podcasts: Veganism for the win in 2020?
Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too.Read More
MiCasa's Mo-T reflects on the lessons that fatherhood has taught him
MiCasa's Trumpeter, Mo-T talks about the experience with fatherhood and how it's helped him become a better dad.Read More
Chester Missing calls out white privilege and racism in new, bold show
"It's impossible to grow up in South Africa and not learn a little bit of racism", says top comedy ventriloquist Conrad Koch.Read More
5 things to know about the 2020 Cape Town Street Parade, including road closures
Cape Town's annual klopse parade will take place on Saturday 4 January 2020 rather than the usual date of 2 January.Read More
Nicholas Goliath: "There's just a lack of respect in the world"
As a father, Nicholas Goliath believes in teaching his sons to respect boundaries and, to hold women in high regard.Read More