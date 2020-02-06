Here's exactly what a medical certificate must contain if you're booked off sick

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest World
Coronavirus in context: 'We're already living with a number of pandemics' The key is the balance between how quickly it spreads and how virulent it is says Sonia Shah, author of a book tracking pandemics. 5 February 2020 6:51 PM
Legal dagga becomes the fastest growing sector of the Canadian economy Dagga production is growing at 15% year-on-year. The industry added R82 billion to Canada’s GDP in November 2019. 4 February 2020 2:29 PM
Why investing offshore may be top of mind and how to approach it Who says offshore investments have to be complicated? Learn all there is to know about the basics of investing outside of SA. 3 February 2020 3:53 PM
View all World
Running community left to speculate as Two Oceans remains silent on allegations Will the race go ahead? Two Oceans remains quiet amid growing concerns and negative publicity, says sports journalist Mike Finch. 4 February 2020 5:57 PM
You can still enter Cape Town Cycle Tour - registration deadline extended The 42nd Edition of the Cape Cycle Tour 2020, “ The World’s Biggest Timed Bicycle Race” is coming up on 8 March. 30 January 2020 12:36 PM
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Na... 30 January 2020 10:38 AM
View all Sport
President Ramaphosa is meeting with Chancellor Merkel. What’s in it for Germany? Germany - the 4th largest economy in the world - has much to gain from the meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. 6 February 2020 1:22 PM
UIF to fund SAA retrenchments? Airline should not get special treatment, says DA SAA business rescue practitioners in talks with UIF, reportedly considering use of R100bn surplus to fund retrenchments. 6 February 2020 1:21 PM
Who stands to lose or win if Ramaphosa signs Copyright Amendment Bill into law? Are the proposed amendments ridiculous or essential? Listen to the arguments for and against on Today with Kieno Kammies. 6 February 2020 12:24 PM
View all Politics
President Ramaphosa is meeting with Chancellor Merkel. What’s in it for Germany? Germany - the 4th largest economy in the world - has much to gain from the meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. 6 February 2020 1:22 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new Toyota Corolla Quest – it’s out next month Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson reviews the upcoming version of one of South Africa’s all-time favourite cars. 5 February 2020 12:48 PM
Soweto, Eskom is coming for you! "R18 billion! … this thing with Soweto… when your government is useless and corrupt it cannot police," says Abongile Nzelenzele. 5 February 2020 9:52 AM
View all Opinion
President Ramaphosa is meeting with Chancellor Merkel. What’s in it for Germany? Germany - the 4th largest economy in the world - has much to gain from the meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. 6 February 2020 1:22 PM
Somerset Mall roof collapses, 2 hurt The City of Cape Town confirms a section of the roof between the Wimpy and Edgars collapsed and two adults sustained injuries. 6 February 2020 12:53 PM
Coke's 2-litre plastic bottle now returnable meaning you only pay R12 per bottle It’s reusable (up to 14 times) and returnable (for R9 per bottle). Give Coke a Bell’s! 6 February 2020 12:36 PM
View all Local
Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith says she's home for her 80th birthday The renowned foodie, restauranteur, TV judge and businesswoman is in her home town and caught up with Refilwe Moloto. 6 February 2020 10:16 AM
Here's exactly what a medical certificate must contain if you're booked off sick Sick leave abuse is a real problem. A legal expert explains what the law requires for a doctor's note to be deemed legitimate. 6 February 2020 10:14 AM
Have a story to tell? Then come and share it, says local story collective 'A good story leads to meaningful change in the protagonist'. Southern Rights and Wrongs hosts storytelling events in Cape Town. 5 February 2020 3:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It’s unimaginably crazy, but Prasa is replacing worn brake pads with used ones' Railway Safety Regulator's unannounced inspection confirms allegations that Prasa is endangering longsuffering commuters’ lives. 6 February 2020 11:14 AM
Eskom and Sars claim same assets of state capture firm Trillian Fin24 journalist Sarah Evans says Sars has taken yet another step to claw back millions lost to corruption but has hit a wall. 6 February 2020 8:05 AM
Who is the Stellenbosch company Skynamo that secured a $30 million investment? Meet the man behind the company that secured R431 million in funding from a US-based venture capital firm. 5 February 2020 8:22 PM
View all Business
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Here's exactly what a medical certificate must contain if you're booked off sick

6 February 2020 10:14 AM
by
Sick leave abuse is a real problem. A legal expert explains what the law requires for a doctor's note to be deemed legitimate.

Falsifying a medical certificate can get you charged with fraud.

Legal expert Nikita Reddy outlines what the law constitutes as a valid sick note.

She says a medical certificate must:

  • Contain a declaration that the patient is unfit for duty
  • Be issued and signed by a registered practitioner (doctor, dentist, psychologist, chiropractor etc.)
  • Contain the name, practice number, address and qualification of the practitioner
  • Have the name of the patient
  • Include the date and time that the patient was examined and the date the certificate was issued
  • Contain the period of the intended sick leave
  • Include the signature and initials of the medical practitioner
  • If the patient consents, it can contain the details of the exact illness

There's been many reported cases where employees have been found guilty and convicted for fraud, having falsified sick notes.

Nikita Reddy, Partner - Bradley Conradie Halton Cheadle Attorneys

The sanction can be a fine or imprisonment. It's a very serious offence.

Nikita Reddy, Partner - Bradley Conradie Halton Cheadle Attorneys

An employer is perfectly entitled to contact a medical practitioner to verify whether or not the employee was in fact seen on the date that's recorded on the medical certificate, and whether they did in fact declare that the employee was unfit to work.

Nikita Reddy, Partner - Bradley Conradie Halton Cheadle Attorneys

Abuse of sick notes is such a huge problem.

Nikita Reddy, Partner - Bradley Conradie Halton Cheadle Attorneys

Listen to the legal expert explain what the law says:


