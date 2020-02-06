Here's exactly what a medical certificate must contain if you're booked off sick
Falsifying a medical certificate can get you charged with fraud.
Legal expert Nikita Reddy outlines what the law constitutes as a valid sick note.
She says a medical certificate must:
- Contain a declaration that the patient is unfit for duty
- Be issued and signed by a registered practitioner (doctor, dentist, psychologist, chiropractor etc.)
- Contain the name, practice number, address and qualification of the practitioner
- Have the name of the patient
- Include the date and time that the patient was examined and the date the certificate was issued
- Contain the period of the intended sick leave
- Include the signature and initials of the medical practitioner
- If the patient consents, it can contain the details of the exact illness
There's been many reported cases where employees have been found guilty and convicted for fraud, having falsified sick notes.Nikita Reddy, Partner - Bradley Conradie Halton Cheadle Attorneys
The sanction can be a fine or imprisonment. It's a very serious offence.Nikita Reddy, Partner - Bradley Conradie Halton Cheadle Attorneys
An employer is perfectly entitled to contact a medical practitioner to verify whether or not the employee was in fact seen on the date that's recorded on the medical certificate, and whether they did in fact declare that the employee was unfit to work.Nikita Reddy, Partner - Bradley Conradie Halton Cheadle Attorneys
Abuse of sick notes is such a huge problem.Nikita Reddy, Partner - Bradley Conradie Halton Cheadle Attorneys
Listen to the legal expert explain what the law says:
