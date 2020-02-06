Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith says she's home for her 80th birthday
Prue Leith has been at the top of the food scene for nearly sixty years. She has seen huge success not only as the founder of the renowned Leiths School of Food and Wine, but also as a Michelin-starred restaurateur, caterer, chef, teacher, TV cook, food journalist, novelist, and cookery book author.
She’s also been a leading figure in campaigns to improve food in schools, hospitals and in the home. Well known as a judge on The Great British Menu, now she is a fixture on one of the world's favourite TV programmes, The Great British Bake Off.
Prue was born here in Cape Town and grew up in Rondebosch.
She joins Refilwe Moloto in studio to chat about her current time in Cape Town.
I wanted to celebrate my 80th birthday in Cape Town.Prue Leith, Business woman, restauranteur and TV personality
Her birthday is on 18 February.
She describes her new eye-wear range.
I've always loved colourful specs.Prue Leith, Business woman, restauranteur and TV personality
Every pair has four colours in it, she says.
Listen to the interview below:
