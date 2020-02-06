Cape's retired noon gunner told his pension claim will be settled soon

Cape Town's retired noonday gunner Dudley Malgas says officials from the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) have promised to follow up on his case.

Former Chief Petty Officer Dudley Malgas demonstrates the firing of Cape Town's noon gun on Signal Hill. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

Last week, Malgas told CapeTalk that he'd been waiting on his pension payout for five months.

He says GEPF officials have now made a commitment to urgently settle his claim.

Malgas, who served 39 years in the South African Navy, has thanked the station and CapeTalk listeners for rallying behind him.

He officially retired in September last year after serving 22 years as the city’s most iconic gunner.

I did get some feedback from many of my naval friends. Dudley Malgas

I also got a response from the GEPF representative that said to me they will settle my claim as soon as possible. Dudley Malgas

Listen to the brief update on Today with Kieno Kammies: