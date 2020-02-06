Eskom audit found 16,000 staff too many and 'govt said ok, don't touch them'
Once the power utility's biggest critic, now Eskom's new spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha chats to Kieno Kammies about load shedding.
The first thing to acknowledge is that we regret all of this inconvenience that this load shedding is causing to the economy and to the people of South Africa.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperon - Eskom
We are doing everything we can to get our equipment back to good working order so as to deliver electricity a lot more sustainably than we are at the moment.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperon - Eskom
He reminds us that much of the infrastructure is over 40 years old.
What we know as Eskom is that we have not always done the right thing when it comes to our infrastructure. We are now going back to basics.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperon - Eskom
Where does the blame lie?
Eskom has indeed had a lot of people that should never have been here, and indeed many people in the government, that should never have been there.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperon - Eskom
The consequences of those appointments is the damaged infrastructure, he suggests.
Is Eskom's workforce bloated?
Mantshantsha says after the board changed in 2018, and many of those fingered for mismanagement or wrongdoing were axed or resigned, Eskom had a thorough look at the organisation's make-up.
The outcome was that as Eskom, we alone are not able to service this debt of R450 billion. We need the government to come in and pitch in some money.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperon - Eskom
This resulted in Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni allocating R69 billion of the budget in 3 installments per annum, he says.
The staff audit outcome was that Eskom had 16,000 people more than is needed, says Mantshantsha.
The government said ok, don't touch them. Focus on the power stations.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperon - Eskom
The final call comes from the shareholder in all businesses, he says.
And in this case, the shareholder is the government.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperon - Eskom
Listen to the interview below:
More from Politics
President Ramaphosa is meeting with Chancellor Merkel. What’s in it for Germany?
Germany - the 4th largest economy in the world - has much to gain from the meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.Read More
UIF to fund SAA retrenchments? Airline should not get special treatment, says DA
SAA business rescue practitioners in talks with UIF, reportedly considering use of R100bn surplus to fund retrenchments.Read More
Who stands to lose or win if Ramaphosa signs Copyright Amendment Bill into law?
Are the proposed amendments ridiculous or essential? Listen to the arguments for and against on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
'It’s unimaginably crazy, but Prasa is replacing worn brake pads with used ones'
Railway Safety Regulator's unannounced inspection confirms allegations that Prasa is endangering longsuffering commuters’ lives.Read More
Eskom and Sars claim same assets of state capture firm Trillian
Fin24 journalist Sarah Evans says Sars has taken yet another step to claw back millions lost to corruption but has hit a wall.Read More
Prasa slammed for re-using old brake blocks, putting commuters' lives at risk
Prasa has no new replacement brake blocks and failed to meet the deadline to provide a solution, says the DA.Read More
If Zuma proves to be too ill to appear in court, could he be tried in absentia?
Legal expert James Grant spells out options open to a court if an accused is sick or it wants to investigate a doctor's note.Read More
Zuma a 'law-abiding citizen', arrest warrant cause for 'disgust' - ANC and ANCYL
The ANC and its youth wing have released separate statements defending Jacob Zuma after court issued arrest warrant.Read More
Will banning alcohol advertising make any difference to boozing habits?
Saapa says alcohol is a product people have a choice to buy and consume. but advertising needs to be banned.Read More
'Mkhwebane could be in trouble regarding what she calls technicalities of case'
Investigative journalist Qaanitah Hunter explains the importance of the legal showdown in the Gauteng High Court.Read More