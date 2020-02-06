I try keep my kids out the spotlight - Maimane talks family and fatherhood

The former DA leader puts politics aside and talks about his daddy duties.

When he's not mobilising South Africans to join his movement, he's a husband to Natalie Maimane and father to his two kids, Kgalaletso (KG) and Daniel.

While he's become accustomed to the spotlight, Maimane says he tries to protect his children from the public eye as much as possible.

The father of two says he often takes his children out on individual dates to bond with each of them separately.

I've been very deliberate about trying to keep my kids out the spotlight. Mmusi Maimane, former DA leader

I try and give my kids each a date on their own to do something that them and I can do specifically - just us two. Mmusi Maimane, former DA leader

He joined Kieno Kammies in the CapeTalk studio to chat about his children, parenting style and family values.

Daniel, my son, is a passionate footballer. There's nothing that Daniel does that is not without passion. Mmusi Maimane, former DA leader

The best gift you can give me is time alone. Mmusi Maimane, former DA leader

My wife is a firebrand, that's for sure! She's an incredible woman, a great friend and mother. Mmusi Maimane, former DA leader

When I come home, I'm always the party dad. I'm the one saying "You want ice-cream? Sure! You want it for breakfast? Anytime! Mmusi Maimane, former DA leader

My kids must excel at whatever they want, it's not for me to subscribe to them. Mmusi Maimane, former DA leader

