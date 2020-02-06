'It’s unimaginably crazy, but Prasa is replacing worn brake pads with used ones'
Prasa mechanics are forced to scratch in bins for used brake pads, according to the Democratic Alliance (DA).
The DA also says that there’s not enough oil to lubricate train wheels.
The Railway Safety Regulator made an unannounced inspection which confirmed the party’s claims.
What their technicians discovered was that in fact, Prasa was re-using old, worn-out brake pads or brake blocks on their train sets.Thami Mabhena, Deputy Shadow Minister of Transport - DA
That's a situation that's just unimaginable, just crazy... It is putting the lives of many South Africans and many commuters at risk daily.Thami Mabhena, Deputy Shadow Minister of Transport - DA
Abongile Nzelenzele played an audio clip in which an exasperated Thami Mabhena (DA Deputy Shadow Minister of Transport) laments Prasa’s failure to care about the lives of its commuters.
Listen to the clip below.
