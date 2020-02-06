Streaming issues? Report here
Who stands to lose or win if Ramaphosa signs Copyright Amendment Bill into law?

6 February 2020 12:24 PM
by
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Copyright Amendment Bill
Copyright Coalition of South Africa
Gospel Music Association
Collen Dlamini
Tebogo Sithathu
Are the proposed amendments ridiculous or essential? Listen to the arguments for and against on Today with Kieno Kammies.

The contentious Copyright Amendment Bill has yet to be signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Critics and supporters alike have focused on the provision that will allow for the re-use and distribution of creative material if it is considered as being for educational purposes.

RELATED: Copyright Amendment Bill: 'MPs have let us down'

Tebogo Sithathu, executive chairperson of the Gospel Music Association, is among the signatories of a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, urging him to give the go-ahead.

On Today with Kieno Kammies however, Copyright Coalition of South Africa chairperson Collen Dlamini calls the proposed amendments "ridiculous".

Sithathu says the bill has been demonised in South Africa and emphasises how fair use will benefit anyone trying to access education in the country.

A Limpopo pupil hard at work, studying for an exam. Picture: Section 27/EWN.

We've had the fourth industrial revolution - who still wants to sit with laws that cannot promote innovation? How do we allow ourselves not to have a provision which will make the 4IR and innovation possible?

Tebogo Sithathu, Executive chair - Gospel Music Association

If someone wanted to start an African type of search engine for instance, they would actually have to go and access the information of how it was done, learn from the mistakes and learn from the successes of those that have already done it.

Tebogo Sithathu, Executive chair - Gospel Music Association

In order for you to do that, you definitely need fair use. That is the provision that allows us - that we took from American law - to use copyrighted material without having to account for it and seen as infringing on copyright.

Tebogo Sithathu, Executive chair - Gospel Music Association

Those who oppose amending the bill often cite the perception that publishers are making excessive profits by pricing their products out of the affordability range of ordinary people.

Collen counters this argument by saying it is a misrepresentation of the facts and maintains that the majority of South Africans can afford educational books.

There is no evidence that points to the fact that publishers, whether it's book publishers or music publishers, are taking excessive profits from the market.

Collen Dlamini, Chair - Copyright Coalition of South Africa

If you go to any book store, you will find that 70% of the books are made locally and written by local authors... And there's a lot that publishers do to ensure that the visually impaired society in South Africa gets access to books.

Collen Dlamini, Chair - Copyright Coalition of South Africa

Dlamini says South Africa is currently not complying with international treaties and other countries are threatening to dis-invest.

They are saying we cannot come and make any film productions in South Africa if they are not going to provide sufficient protection for our intellectual property.

Collen Dlamini, Chair - Copyright Coalition of South Africa

The essence of copyright legislation is about creating a balance between those who need to access copyright-protected information and those who create information... but with the current bill which started off with introducing a concept of users' rights and now it's even tilting the scale far more towards the users so that the users can get access to all kinds of copyrighted-protected work and it's ridiculous!

Collen Dlamini, Chair - Copyright Coalition of South Africa

Listen to the impassioned arguments in the audio below:


