Coke's 2-litre plastic bottle now returnable meaning you only pay R12 per bottle
Coca-Cola has a new 2-litre plastic bottle – it’s returnable (for R9 per bottle) and reusable (up to 14 times).
For now, the returnable plastic bottles are only available in the Eastern Cape’s Mandela Bay and Border-Kei districts.
Recommended retail price (upon returning a bottle):
-
2 ℓ Coca-Cola Original Taste Less Sugar (R15)
-
Coca-Cola No Sugar (R12)
-
Sprite (R12)
-
Fanta (R12)
For more detail, read “CCBSA introduces new 2 ℓ returnable bottle”.
