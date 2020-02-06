UIF to fund SAA retrenchments? Airline should not get special treatment, says DA

The South African Airline (SAA) business rescue practitioners confirmed on Wednesday that they are in talks with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to facilitate what seems to be an inevitable retrenchment process at the beleaguered national carrier.

In November last year, trade unions threatened to shut down the airline if it implemented plans to save R700 million by retrenching more than 900 workers.

RELATED: We’ll shut you down! – unions to SAA ('overstaffed by any measure globally’)

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has been warning that business rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana may want SAA retrenchment packages funded by the UIF, which has access to a R1-billion surplus.

Scopa member and Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance Alf Lees makes a distinction between the obligations of SAA as the employer, and the obligations of the UIF.

SAA cannot get special treatment as a company, as an employer, with regard to its obligations towards employees. Alf Lees, DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance

The UIF has obligations towards the retrenched employees and the law provides how that's dealt with and that's absolutely in order and must be done. Alf Lees, DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance

Also weighing in on Today with Kieno Kammies, UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping explains the role the fund could play within the retrenchment scenario according to the law.

He says the UIF has met with Public Enterprises representatives for exploratory discussions, but not with SAA.

A statement from the SAA business rescue practitioners is expected later on Thursday

For more detail, listen to the conversation below: