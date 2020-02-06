Somerset Mall roof collapses, 2 hurt

A section of the Somerset Mall roof collapsed on 6 February 2020. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter

EWN's Kaylynn Palm reports that two people have been injured after a section of the roof collapsed at Somerset Mall on Thursday morning.

The area has been cordoned off by fire and rescue services on the scene.

Fire crews were on the scene quickly and found a section of the roof between the Wimpy and Edgars that had collapsed. An adult male and an adult female sustained injuries and were treated on the scene by ER24 ambulance service. Jermaine Carelse - City of Cape Town

The reason for the collapse has not yet been established.

One person was injured during a similar incident in 2018 at the mall.