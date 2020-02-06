[WATCH] Siya Kolisi welcomes Roger Federer and holds his own on the tennis court
Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi has welcomed tennis star Roger Federer to Cape Town on Thursday.
The pair exchanged a warm embrace and played a bit of tennis ahead of the much-publicised Match in Africa battle with Rafael Nadal on Friday.
Not quite Nadal but...🤷🏿♂️😆@rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/dWRl5ZViP3— Siya Kolisi (@SiyaKolisi_Bear) February 6, 2020
Federer will team up with billionaire businessman Bill Gates, playing doubles against Nadal and South African comedian Trevor Noah.
RELATED: Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates
