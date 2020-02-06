Pepper spray that shoots and calls for help at the same time

South Africa has one of the highest crime rates in the world.

It is, therefore, a lucrative market for a Swedish invention launched at last year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Plegium® may be one of the best pepper sprays in the world.

Image credit: www.smartpepperspray.co.za

Features:

It has a steady thin stream that shoots over 3 meters focused on the attacker, you get a few shots if you stop-start.

Extremely loud siren (130dB) upon firing.

LED strobe lights upon firing.

Pepper spray links to your phone. It calls (and sends a text message) contacts upon firing.

The battery requires no charging and lasts about four years.

Plegium® is available in black and pink.

It sells for R950.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Brett Webster, cofounder of Smart Pepper Spray SA, the sole distributor of Plegium® in South Africa.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.