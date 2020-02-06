Pepper spray that shoots and calls for help at the same time
South Africa has one of the highest crime rates in the world.
It is, therefore, a lucrative market for a Swedish invention launched at last year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
Plegium® may be one of the best pepper sprays in the world.
Features:
-
It has a steady thin stream that shoots over 3 meters focused on the attacker, you get a few shots if you stop-start.
-
Extremely loud siren (130dB) upon firing.
-
LED strobe lights upon firing.
-
Pepper spray links to your phone. It calls (and sends a text message) contacts upon firing.
-
The battery requires no charging and lasts about four years.
Plegium® is available in black and pink.
It sells for R950.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Brett Webster, cofounder of Smart Pepper Spray SA, the sole distributor of Plegium® in South Africa.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
