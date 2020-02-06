This is the last month you can do any tax planning for the year
Death and taxes.
We must pay tax - every single cent that is due.
But we must make sure we don't pay more than is due.
There are a few key things to do to maximise your savings while reducing your tax and a few good ideas.
The first one is a tax free savings account - we're allowed 33-thousand a year.
That's a great contribution to make to your savings.Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner
It's hard to be rational and calm about the proposals about government wanting a percentage of pension funds.
The horror stories I'm hearing is people pulling out of their funds because they're convinced it's going to be implemented.
But a retirement fund is still a way to get a nice big tax break.Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner
LIsten to the full sound clip with more advice on tax free savings, unit trusts and share investments, below.
