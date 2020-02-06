Death and taxes.

We must pay tax - every single cent that is due.

But we must make sure we don't pay more than is due.

There are a few key things to do to maximise your savings while reducing your tax and a few good ideas. The first one is a tax free savings account - we're allowed 33-thousand a year. That's a great contribution to make to your savings. Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner

It's hard to be rational and calm about the proposals about government wanting a percentage of pension funds. The horror stories I'm hearing is people pulling out of their funds because they're convinced it's going to be implemented. But a retirement fund is still a way to get a nice big tax break. Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner

LIsten to the full sound clip with more advice on tax free savings, unit trusts and share investments, below.

This article first appeared on 702 : This is the last month you can do any tax planning for the year