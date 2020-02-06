Trevor Noah, tennis stars and billionaire Bill blasting balls for better schools

The exhibition match between tennis superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at Cape Town Stadium on Friday is in aid of the Roger Federer Foundation’s educational efforts in rural areas in Southern Africa.

Comedian Trevor Noah will partner with Rafael Nadal in a celebrity doubles encounter against Roger Federer and Microsoft's Bill Gates for the celeb curtain-raiser match.

Quite a lot of high net worth individuals running after a little green ball - with lots of benefits for the Federer foundation and for South Africa.

Dr. Michael Goldman, assistant professor at the sports management department at the University of San Fransisco, is enthusiastic that the event is not only generating millions for rural education - but the knock-on effects are also good for tourism.

Over two million dollars of ticket sales generated and hundred of thousands of people will tune in. It will be really great to profile Cape Town and the Cape Town stadium again. Dr. Michael Goldman, assistant professor - University of San Fransisco, member - Adjunct Faculty at GIBS

I know Satwa are looking very closely at these mid-level events that generate substantial interest - private jets flying into Cape Town, Twitter activity about celebrities. That's the kind of activity that's going to fill those planes. Dr. Michael Goldman, assistant professor - University of San Fransisco, member - Adjunct Faculty at GIBS

Switzerland's Roger Federer. Picture: @AustralianOpen/Twitter

