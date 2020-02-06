SA and New Zealand square off in first blind cricket series in Cape Town

The players are competing in five T20 games and 2 one-day international matches.

The tournament kicked off on Tuesday and will end on Friday, 14 February.

Some action shots from yesterday's first T20 international. pic.twitter.com/UtCNI4x433 — S.A blind cricket (@BlindcricketS) February 5, 2020

South African coach Michael Da Silva explains that the teams are made up of both blind and partially sighted players.

He says the sport is very similar to sighted cricket, with a few modifications designed to assist the players.

For example, blind cricketers use a more hollow plastic ball with metal bearings inside it.

This makes the ball audible and easier for players to track.

In sighted cricket you bowl overarm, in blind cricket you bowl underarm. Michael Da Silva, Blind Proteas Squad Coach

The ball is about the same size as a sighted cricket ball, expect it's a hard white plastic ball that has bearings inside. When you shake it, it sounds like a rattle. Michael Da Silva, Blind Proteas Squad Coach

The field says exactly the same. Michael Da Silva, Blind Proteas Squad Coach

Below is the information on where to catch all the action:

T20 Matches (all matches start at 10am)

4 February: Match 1 at Bellville Cricket Club

5 February: Match 2 at The Vineyard Oval

7 February: Match 3 at The Vineyard Oval

9 February: Match 4 at Bellville Cricket Club

10 February: Match 5 at The Vineyard Oval

One day internationals (matches start at 09am)

12 February: Match 6 at Victoria Cricket Club (Kenwyn)

14 February : Match 7 at Bellville Cricket Club

Listen to him explain how the game is adapted for visually impaired players: