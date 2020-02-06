SAA to stop flights from all SA cities except Joburg, Cape Town

South African Airways' (SAA) business rescue practitioners (BRPs) have announced the airline is scrapping all its domestic routes except for Johannesburg and Cape Town.

According to the announcement "SAA will continue to serve Cape Town on a reduced basis".

It says all other domestic destinations including Durban, East London and Port Elizabeth, will cease to be serviced on 29 February 2020.

A number of regional and international flights will also be canned at the end of the month.

These include services from Johannesburg to Abidjan via Accra, Entebbe, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Livingston, Luanda, Munich, Ndola, and Sao Paulo.

Domestic routes operated by Mango will not be affected by the changes.

Read the full statement here.

Business rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana say they've "worked closely with key stakeholders" to develop a comprehensive restructuring programme for SAA.

This will culminate in a business rescue plan to be published in late February and then presented to the airline's creditors for approval.