SARS wants to use data and robotics to get your future tax

A changing world, and the SA revenue service will stay in step.

SARS is reimagining a future revenue authority where its work will be informed by data, self-learning computers, artificial intelligence and interconnectivity.

The SARS commissioner shares the re-imagining with The Money Show.

We know that we are under-collecting - there is a proliferation of criminal activities; there's a lot of non-compliance. Technology has created super--human capabilities for us. We must increase and expand the use of data, use self-learning computers that enable us to provide artificial intelligence evidence-based processing. Edward Kiesewetter, commissioner, SARS

The first reason we want to do that is to increase voluntary compliance for honest tax payers.. Edward Kiesewetter, commissioner, SARS

