SARS wants to use data and robotics to get your future tax

CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
Government's plan for Pre-exposure Prophylaxis rollout
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Yogan Pillay - Deputy Director-General at Department of Health
Tomorrow at 06:45
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Tomorrow at 07:07
SA's airlines fly into more turbulence
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ray Mahlaka
Tomorrow at 07:20
UK man quarantined in Yokohama harbour over Coronavirus fears speaks
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer: Zamo Mkhwanazi
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zamo Mkhwanazi
Tomorrow at 08:21
The Emerging Markets: Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Tomorrow at 09:40
Naked Scientist Continues
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 09:50
Naked Scientist Continues
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:33
Federer Nadal Tennis Match Update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nicola Bruns
Tomorrow at 10:45
SARS is using AI technology to curb tax evasion
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James de Villiers
Tomorrow at 11:05
The dot org domain is being purchased by a private equity firm and Internet resources worth R800million being stolen in Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Tomorrow at 11:32
Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 15:20
South African rugby players are not in rude health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick
Tomorrow at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Tomorrow at 15:50
BBC Sports Crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Tomorrow at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Tomorrow at 17:05
SARS to now use artificial intelligence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Edward Kieswetter - SARS Commissioner
Tomorrow at 17:20
The Rolex Arts Weekend takes place this weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lara Foot Newton - Director And Writer at ...
Coronavirus in context: 'We're already living with a number of pandemics' The key is the balance between how quickly it spreads and how virulent it is says Sonia Shah, author of a book tracking pandemics. 5 February 2020 6:51 PM
Legal dagga becomes the fastest growing sector of the Canadian economy Dagga production is growing at 15% year-on-year. The industry added R82 billion to Canada’s GDP in November 2019. 4 February 2020 2:29 PM
Why investing offshore may be top of mind and how to approach it Who says offshore investments have to be complicated? Learn all there is to know about the basics of investing outside of SA. 3 February 2020 3:53 PM
View all World
Running community left to speculate as Two Oceans remains silent on allegations Will the race go ahead? Two Oceans remains quiet amid growing concerns and negative publicity, says sports journalist Mike Finch. 4 February 2020 5:57 PM
You can still enter Cape Town Cycle Tour - registration deadline extended The 42nd Edition of the Cape Cycle Tour 2020, “ The World’s Biggest Timed Bicycle Race” is coming up on 8 March. 30 January 2020 12:36 PM
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Na... 30 January 2020 10:38 AM
View all Sport
Who stands to lose or win if Ramaphosa signs Copyright Amendment Bill into law? Are the proposed amendments ridiculous or essential? Listen to the arguments for and against on Today with Kieno Kammies. 6 February 2020 12:24 PM
Eskom and Sars claim same assets of state capture firm Trillian Fin24 journalist Sarah Evans says Sars has taken yet another step to claw back millions lost to corruption but has hit a wall. 6 February 2020 8:05 AM
Prasa slammed for re-using old brake blocks, putting commuters' lives at risk Prasa has no new replacement brake blocks and failed to meet the deadline to provide a solution, says the DA. 5 February 2020 5:48 PM
View all Politics
President Ramaphosa is meeting with Chancellor Merkel. What’s in it for Germany? Germany - the 4th largest economy in the world - has much to gain from the meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. 6 February 2020 1:22 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new Toyota Corolla Quest – it’s out next month Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson reviews the upcoming version of one of South Africa’s all-time favourite cars. 5 February 2020 12:48 PM
Soweto, Eskom is coming for you! "R18 billion! … this thing with Soweto… when your government is useless and corrupt it cannot police," says Abongile Nzelenzele. 5 February 2020 9:52 AM
View all Opinion
SA and New Zealand square off in first blind cricket series in Cape Town Blind cricketers from South Africa and New Zealand are putting their skills to the test in a 10-day long international tournament. 6 February 2020 4:40 PM
Meet the women set to become first all-female team from Africa to summit Everest The Everest2020 SA team have a dream to inspire female entrepreneurs. They set off for Nepal at the end of March. 6 February 2020 3:12 PM
President Ramaphosa is meeting with Chancellor Merkel. What’s in it for Germany? Germany - the 4th largest economy in the world - has much to gain from the meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. 6 February 2020 1:22 PM
View all Local
Coke's 2-litre plastic bottle now returnable meaning you only pay R12 per bottle It’s reusable (up to 14 times) and returnable (for R9 per bottle). Give Coke a Bell’s! 6 February 2020 12:36 PM
Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith says she's home for her 80th birthday The renowned foodie, restauranteur, TV judge and businesswoman is in her home town and caught up with Refilwe Moloto. 6 February 2020 10:16 AM
Here's exactly what a medical certificate must contain if you're booked off sick Sick leave abuse is a real problem. A legal expert explains what the law requires for a doctor's note to be deemed legitimate. 6 February 2020 10:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
This is the last month you can do any tax planning for the year We ask financial planner Warren Ingram to help get our tax ducks in a row. 6 February 2020 8:23 PM
SARS wants to use data and robotics to get your future tax SARS commissioner Edward Kiesewetter imagines a data and tech-enabled future organisation. 6 February 2020 7:49 PM
Trevor Noah, tennis stars and billionaire Bill blasting balls for better schools A celeb tennis extravaganza in Cape Town will pour funds into a rural education foundation. Exactly how much are we talking? 6 February 2020 7:37 PM
View all Business
SARS wants to use data and robotics to get your future tax

6 February 2020 7:49 PM
SARS commissioner Edward Kiesewetter imagines a data and tech-enabled future organisation.

A changing world, and the SA revenue service will stay in step.

SARS is reimagining a future revenue authority where its work will be informed by data, self-learning computers, artificial intelligence and interconnectivity.

The SARS commissioner shares the re-imagining with The Money Show.

We know that we are under-collecting - there is a proliferation of criminal activities; there's a lot of non-compliance.

Technology has created super--human capabilities for us.

We must increase and expand the use of data, use self-learning computers that enable us to provide artificial intelligence evidence-based processing.

Edward Kiesewetter, commissioner, SARS

The first reason we want to do that is to increase voluntary compliance for honest tax payers..

Edward Kiesewetter, commissioner, SARS

Listen to the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : SARS wants to use data and robotics to get your future tax


6 February 2020 7:49 PM
by
Tags:
