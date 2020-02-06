SARS wants to use data and robotics to get your future tax
A changing world, and the SA revenue service will stay in step.
SARS is reimagining a future revenue authority where its work will be informed by data, self-learning computers, artificial intelligence and interconnectivity.
The SARS commissioner shares the re-imagining with The Money Show.
We know that we are under-collecting - there is a proliferation of criminal activities; there's a lot of non-compliance.
Technology has created super--human capabilities for us.
We must increase and expand the use of data, use self-learning computers that enable us to provide artificial intelligence evidence-based processing.Edward Kiesewetter, commissioner, SARS
The first reason we want to do that is to increase voluntary compliance for honest tax payers..Edward Kiesewetter, commissioner, SARS
