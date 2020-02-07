UK man shares being 'trapped' on Coronavirus-infected cruise ship in Yokohama
David Abel, from Oxfordshire in the United Kingdom, is sitting in a cruise liner in icy conditions in Yokohama because the ship has been placed under quarantine after 10 passengers tested positive for the Coronavirus.
David has become somewhat of an overnight "celebrity" with his regular Facebook posts about life on the Diamond Princess liner and what he and his 2000 fellow passengers are enduring.
Authorities say they will have to spend 14 days onboard.
It's not as bad as people might think. All the passengers were confined to our cabins. But fortunately, my wife and I have a cabin with a sliding door onto a balcony so we have fresh air and can walk outside. Other people may not have that luxury.David Abel, Passenger on Diamond Princess liner
David says it is the third day of the 14-day quarantine.
But, we have heard through a Canadian news agency, not the ship, that the quarantine reverts back to zero every time there is a new infection onboard...We have had 41 leave the ship today with new infections.David Abel, Passenger on Diamond Princess liner
There is now a total of 61 infected passengers in total, he says.
He says the captain announced at 6.30 am Monday morning that the passengers would have to return to their cabins and remain in quarantine, under the authority of the Japanese Health Ministry.
They are now being allowed limited supervised walks on deck, he says, but supplied masks and plastic gloves have to be work at all times. Passengers are not allowed to use the elevator to the top deck unless very elderly or infirm.
When you get to the top deck you have 90 minutes and have to be at least one metre away from any other person. You may not congregate in groups. It is purely for exercise and the quarantine people are there to supervise it.David Abel, Passenger on Diamond Princess liner
There is plenty of bottled drinking water, he says.
But what is running low is water to wash and bathe and shower.David Abel, Passenger on Diamond Princess liner
The ship does have a salination plant to generate this water.
Listen to the interview with David below:
Follow David's Facebook updates here.
