UK man shares being 'trapped' on Coronavirus-infected cruise ship in Yokohama

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:40
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Federer vs Nadal 'Match in Africa' finally here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cato Louw
Today at 15:20
South African rugby players are not in rude health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
BBC Sports Crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Eskom financial relief plan - blessing or bust?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of Investments at Investec Asset Management
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Federer vs Nadal 'Match in Africa'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicola Bruns
Today at 17:05
SARS to now use artificial intelligence to make ‘it hard and costly’ to dodge tax
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Edward Kieswetter - SARS Commissioner
Today at 17:20
The Rolex Arts Weekend takes place this weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lara Foot Newton - Director And Writer at ...
Today at 17:46
Mel Brooks' classic cult comedy musical, The Producers, comes to CT
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 07:10
MyCiTi N2 Express
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Tomorrow at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Yolanda Snyman - at Drakenstein Correctional Services Prison
Charles Tertiens - Actor, Comedy Magician and TV personality at ...
Tomorrow at 08:50
Weekend sports interview: Super Rugby
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Sibusiso Mjikeliso - Host at SportsLIVE podcast
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity.com
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
UK man shares being 'trapped' on Coronavirus-infected cruise ship in Yokohama David Abel has become somewhat of an overnight "celebrity" with regular Facebook posts about life on the Diamond Princess liner. 7 February 2020 8:23 AM
Coronavirus in context: 'We're already living with a number of pandemics' The key is the balance between how quickly it spreads and how virulent it is says Sonia Shah, author of a book tracking pandemics. 5 February 2020 6:51 PM
Legal dagga becomes the fastest growing sector of the Canadian economy Dagga production is growing at 15% year-on-year. The industry added R82 billion to Canada’s GDP in November 2019. 4 February 2020 2:29 PM
View all World
Watch the Springboks and Stormers for the last time at the 130-year-old Newlands The first test match at Newlands was played in 1891. The last one in July will see the World Champion Springboks take on Scotland. 7 February 2020 11:09 AM
Running community left to speculate as Two Oceans remains silent on allegations Will the race go ahead? Two Oceans remains quiet amid growing concerns and negative publicity, says sports journalist Mike Finch. 4 February 2020 5:57 PM
You can still enter Cape Town Cycle Tour - registration deadline extended The 42nd Edition of the Cape Cycle Tour 2020, “ The World’s Biggest Timed Bicycle Race” is coming up on 8 March. 30 January 2020 12:36 PM
View all Sport
President Ramaphosa is meeting with Chancellor Merkel. What’s in it for Germany? Germany - the 4th largest economy in the world - has much to gain from the meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. 6 February 2020 1:22 PM
UIF to fund SAA retrenchments? Airline should not get special treatment, says DA SAA business rescue practitioners in talks with UIF, reportedly considering use of R100bn surplus to fund retrenchments. 6 February 2020 1:21 PM
Who stands to lose or win if Ramaphosa signs Copyright Amendment Bill into law? Are the proposed amendments ridiculous or essential? Listen to the arguments for and against on Today with Kieno Kammies. 6 February 2020 12:24 PM
View all Politics
President Ramaphosa is meeting with Chancellor Merkel. What’s in it for Germany? Germany - the 4th largest economy in the world - has much to gain from the meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. 6 February 2020 1:22 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new Toyota Corolla Quest – it’s out next month Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson reviews the upcoming version of one of South Africa’s all-time favourite cars. 5 February 2020 12:48 PM
Soweto, Eskom is coming for you! "R18 billion! … this thing with Soweto… when your government is useless and corrupt it cannot police," says Abongile Nzelenzele. 5 February 2020 9:52 AM
View all Opinion
Yo-Yo Ma: When I perform, I share my life experiences and what I've put in music Yo-Yo Ma describes performing as a vulnerable, intimate exchange between artist and audience. He invites us inside his mind. 7 February 2020 2:15 PM
5 things to know about the Federer-Nadal charity game, including road closures Swiss tennis great Roger Federer will tonight play against his rival Rafael Nadal in a much-anticipated match at Cape Town Stadium... 7 February 2020 12:33 PM
[WATCH] 'Clay court' all set for Federer-Nadal showdown at Cape Town stadium The stage is set for the exhibition game between tennis superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on Friday evening. 7 February 2020 10:54 AM
View all Local
My hubby coached young Roger, and even restrung his tennis rackets - caller Jill Caller Jill called CapeTalk and describes to Kieno Kammies the friendship between the families when they lived in Basel. 7 February 2020 2:18 PM
How to remain safe when using public Wi-Fi and common mistakes we all make "You may not know it, but there are people out there watching out for your info," warns internet security expert Gabriel le Roux. 7 February 2020 2:16 PM
Common sense – it’s how to stay safe when hiking in beautiful Cape Town Lester Kiewit asks registered mountain guide Tim Lundy (Table Mountain Hiking) for tips and tricks to stay safe. 7 February 2020 12:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
This is the last month you can do any tax planning for the year We ask financial planner Warren Ingram to help get our tax ducks in a row. 6 February 2020 8:23 PM
SARS wants to use data and robotics to get your future tax SARS commissioner Edward Kiesewetter imagines a data and tech-enabled future organisation. 6 February 2020 7:49 PM
Trevor Noah, tennis stars and billionaire Bill blasting balls for better schools A celeb tennis extravaganza in Cape Town will pour funds into a rural education foundation. Exactly how much are we talking? 6 February 2020 7:37 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
World

UK man shares being 'trapped' on Coronavirus-infected cruise ship in Yokohama

7 February 2020 8:23 AM
by
Tags:
Coronavirus
quarantine
David Abel has become somewhat of an overnight "celebrity" with regular Facebook posts about life on the Diamond Princess liner.

David Abel, from Oxfordshire in the United Kingdom, is sitting in a cruise liner in icy conditions in Yokohama because the ship has been placed under quarantine after 10 passengers tested positive for the Coronavirus.

David has become somewhat of an overnight "celebrity" with his regular Facebook posts about life on the Diamond Princess liner and what he and his 2000 fellow passengers are enduring.

Authorities say they will have to spend 14 days onboard.

It's not as bad as people might think. All the passengers were confined to our cabins. But fortunately, my wife and I have a cabin with a sliding door onto a balcony so we have fresh air and can walk outside. Other people may not have that luxury.

David Abel, Passenger on Diamond Princess liner

David says it is the third day of the 14-day quarantine.

But, we have heard through a Canadian news agency, not the ship, that the quarantine reverts back to zero every time there is a new infection onboard...We have had 41 leave the ship today with new infections.

David Abel, Passenger on Diamond Princess liner

There is now a total of 61 infected passengers in total, he says.

He says the captain announced at 6.30 am Monday morning that the passengers would have to return to their cabins and remain in quarantine, under the authority of the Japanese Health Ministry.

They are now being allowed limited supervised walks on deck, he says, but supplied masks and plastic gloves have to be work at all times. Passengers are not allowed to use the elevator to the top deck unless very elderly or infirm.

When you get to the top deck you have 90 minutes and have to be at least one metre away from any other person. You may not congregate in groups. It is purely for exercise and the quarantine people are there to supervise it.

David Abel, Passenger on Diamond Princess liner

There is plenty of bottled drinking water, he says.

But what is running low is water to wash and bathe and shower.

David Abel, Passenger on Diamond Princess liner

The ship does have a salination plant to generate this water.

Listen to the interview with David below:

Follow David's Facebook updates here.


7 February 2020 8:23 AM
by
Tags:
Coronavirus
quarantine

More from World

Young woman wearing protective face mask virus health 123rflifestyle 123rf

Coronavirus in context: 'We're already living with a number of pandemics'

5 February 2020 6:51 PM

The key is the balance between how quickly it spreads and how virulent it is says Sonia Shah, author of a book tracking pandemics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dagga-legal-canadajpg

Legal dagga becomes the fastest growing sector of the Canadian economy

4 February 2020 2:29 PM

Dagga production is growing at 15% year-on-year. The industry added R82 billion to Canada’s GDP in November 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

landscape-mintjpg

Why investing offshore may be top of mind and how to approach it

3 February 2020 3:53 PM

Who says offshore investments have to be complicated? Learn all there is to know about the basics of investing outside of SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lin

Chinese Ambassador says South Africans should stay in Wuhan

3 February 2020 1:24 PM

Ambassador Lin Songtian addressed a press conference on Monday morning in Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retro radio wireless broadcasting 123rflifestyle 123rf

10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020

31 January 2020 1:41 PM

Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man travel airport boarding pass passport #123rflifestyle 123rf

China’s travel ban to stem coronavirus a 'setback' for SA tourism industry - CEO

30 January 2020 4:05 PM

The global tourism industry is expected to feel the impact of the deadly coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

miriam-lichterman-holocaust-survivorjpg

[LISTEN] 'I want you all to believe in miracles' - Holocaust survivor

30 January 2020 3:05 PM

Miriam Lichterman remembers the horrors of Auschwitz where she was sent as a teenager, and reflects on today's world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

drugs-drug-trafficking-drug-mule-passenger-plane-123rf

Prison chaplain says SA needs to tighten OR Tambo security to combat drug trade

30 January 2020 2:00 PM

Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport has become a popular hub for trafficking drugs and other illicit commodities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

trevor-noah-insta-picjpg

Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates

30 January 2020 10:38 AM

Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zmkhizejpg

Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister

29 January 2020 6:02 PM

EWN's Mia Lindeque attended the presser where minister Zweli Mkhize reported China says no need for immediate evacuation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Yo-Yo Ma: When I perform, I share my life experiences and what I've put in music

Entertainment Local

Eskom audit found 16,000 staff too many and 'govt said ok, don't touch them'

Politics

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi welcomes Roger Federer and holds his own on the tennis court

Sport Local

EWN Highlights

Users slam ‘abusive’ Telkom as mobile network down

7 February 2020 1:58 PM

Pangolin identified as potential link for coronavirus spread

7 February 2020 12:29 PM

UWC student protest turns violent

7 February 2020 12:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA