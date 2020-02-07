Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] 'Clay court' all set for Federer-Nadal showdown at Cape Town stadium

7 February 2020 10:54 AM
by
Tags:
Tennis
Cape Town Stadium
tennis court
Match in Africa
Federer v Nadal
The stage is set for the exhibition game between tennis superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on Friday evening.

The Match in Africa will be played on a portable tennis court with an acrylic surface and elastic sub-layer for shock absorption.

The court was shipped in from Europe and is completely reusable with zero waste.

RELATED: WATCH: Siya Kolisi welcomes Roger Federer and holds his own on the tennis court

Tennis court builder Jan Kemmer says the court has the feel of a clay court, with a terra cotta orange surface. However, it's technically a hard court.

It was completed on Thursday and has been placed in the centre of the Cape Town Stadium pitch where the action will take place.

Kemmer explains that the court will be raised by 1,2 metres on an elevated stage

Tennis court constructed for The Match in Africa at Cape Town Stadium. Image: Reddit/u/lenarrria

The tennis stars have given the court a thumbs up after testing it for themselves.

RELATED: [5 things to know about the Federer-Nadal charity game, including road closures](http://5 things to know about the Federer-Nadal charity game, including road closures)

Everything is set up. The guys were already there for a little practice session.

Jan Kemmer, tennis court builder

It's qualified as a hard court. Made of timber plate and coated with an acrylic surface.

Jan Kemmer, tennis court builder

Kemmer has built tennis courts for special tournaments, exhibitions and events around the world.

Once the match is over, the court will be struck down, packed up in boxes and shipped to the next event in Croatia for the Davis Cup tennis competition.

Listen to the fascinating discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


