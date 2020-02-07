[WATCH] 'Clay court' all set for Federer-Nadal showdown at Cape Town stadium
The Match in Africa will be played on a portable tennis court with an acrylic surface and elastic sub-layer for shock absorption.
The court was shipped in from Europe and is completely reusable with zero waste.
RELATED: WATCH: Siya Kolisi welcomes Roger Federer and holds his own on the tennis court
Tennis court builder Jan Kemmer says the court has the feel of a clay court, with a terra cotta orange surface. However, it's technically a hard court.
It was completed on Thursday and has been placed in the centre of the Cape Town Stadium pitch where the action will take place.
Kemmer explains that the court will be raised by 1,2 metres on an elevated stage
The tennis stars have given the court a thumbs up after testing it for themselves.
🤯🥳 🇿🇦 #MatchInAfrica #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/E8Drm2DPNp— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) February 6, 2020
Everything is set up. The guys were already there for a little practice session.Jan Kemmer, tennis court builder
It's qualified as a hard court. Made of timber plate and coated with an acrylic surface.Jan Kemmer, tennis court builder
Kemmer has built tennis courts for special tournaments, exhibitions and events around the world.
Once the match is over, the court will be struck down, packed up in boxes and shipped to the next event in Croatia for the Davis Cup tennis competition.
Listen to the fascinating discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
