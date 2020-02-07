'I realised at a very young age that I had a knack for visual storytelling'

As part of the weekly Trailblazer feature, Refilwe Moloto speaks to accomplished writer, director, and producer Zamo Mkhwanazi, who has etched her name in history by becoming the first black South African director to present a narrative film at the Sundance Film Festival.

Zamo spreads her time mostly between South Africa and Switzerland. Soon after she finished studying copywriting, she started work at Ogilvy Cape Town and in her first year there she bagged a coveted Loerie award.

She then moved into film and wrote, directed and produced her first short film, Phila.

Most recently she made history by becoming the first black South African director to present a narrative film at the Sundance Film Festival.

She speaks to Refilwe from Utah.

It feels amazing, a little bit surreal, even though I am actually here, it still feels kind of like it is happening to someone else. Zamo Mkhwanazi, Writer, director, and producer

I realised at a very young age that I really had a knack for visual storytelling. Zamo Mkhwanazi, Writer, director, and producer

Listen to the interview below:

