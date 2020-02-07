'I realised at a very young age that I had a knack for visual storytelling'
As part of the weekly Trailblazer feature, Refilwe Moloto speaks to accomplished writer, director, and producer Zamo Mkhwanazi, who has etched her name in history by becoming the first black South African director to present a narrative film at the Sundance Film Festival.
Zamo spreads her time mostly between South Africa and Switzerland. Soon after she finished studying copywriting, she started work at Ogilvy Cape Town and in her first year there she bagged a coveted Loerie award.
She then moved into film and wrote, directed and produced her first short film, Phila.
Most recently she made history by becoming the first black South African director to present a narrative film at the Sundance Film Festival.
She speaks to Refilwe from Utah.
It feels amazing, a little bit surreal, even though I am actually here, it still feels kind of like it is happening to someone else.Zamo Mkhwanazi, Writer, director, and producer
I realised at a very young age that I really had a knack for visual storytelling.Zamo Mkhwanazi, Writer, director, and producer
Listen to the interview below:
Check out her Facebook update from Sundance...
More from Lifestyle
My hubby coached young Roger, and even restrung his tennis rackets - caller Jill
Caller Jill called CapeTalk and describes to Kieno Kammies the friendship between the families when they lived in Basel.Read More
How to remain safe when using public Wi-Fi and common mistakes we all make
"You may not know it, but there are people out there watching out for your info," warns internet security expert Gabriel le Roux.Read More
Common sense – it’s how to stay safe when hiking in beautiful Cape Town
Lester Kiewit asks registered mountain guide Tim Lundy (Table Mountain Hiking) for tips and tricks to stay safe.Read More
Pepper spray that shoots and calls for help at the same time
Plegium® Smart Pepper Spray may be one of the best pepper sprays in the world. Lester Kiewit interviews its SA distributor.Read More
Coke's 2-litre plastic bottle now returnable meaning you only pay R12 per bottle
It’s reusable (up to 14 times) and returnable (for R9 per bottle). Give Coke a Bell’s!Read More
Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith says she's home for her 80th birthday
The renowned foodie, restauranteur, TV judge and businesswoman is in her home town and caught up with Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Here's exactly what a medical certificate must contain if you're booked off sick
Sick leave abuse is a real problem. A legal expert explains what the law requires for a doctor's note to be deemed legitimate.Read More
Have a story to tell? Then come and share it, says local story collective
'A good story leads to meaningful change in the protagonist'. Southern Rights and Wrongs hosts storytelling events in Cape Town.Read More
Price on shelf different from price at the till? How to enforce your rights…
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler on whether you’re entitled to the lowest price (Woolies? It’s free! PnP? Double the difference!)Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new Toyota Corolla Quest – it’s out next month
Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson reviews the upcoming version of one of South Africa’s all-time favourite cars.Read More
More from Entertainment
Yo-Yo Ma: When I perform, I share my life experiences and what I've put in music
Yo-Yo Ma describes performing as a vulnerable, intimate exchange between artist and audience. He invites us inside his mind.Read More
Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith says she's home for her 80th birthday
The renowned foodie, restauranteur, TV judge and businesswoman is in her home town and caught up with Refilwe Moloto.Read More
'Kirk Douglas left us today. I love you so much. I am so proud to be your son'
Hollywood star Michael Douglas announced on Wednesday that his father, the legendary Kirk Douglas (103), has passed away.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet talented jazz pianist and composer, Nobuhle Mazinyane
Mazinyane's taking a year off from her UCT music studies to focus on performing. 'Ashanti Tribe' plays Selective Live on Sunday.Read More
Jenny Morris says new Food Network cooking show is all about 'love on a plate'
In the sumptuous 10-part series, Jenny Morris creates mouthwatering meals that bring people together.Read More
Roger Lucey remembers the life of SA music legend Steve Fataar
Renowned guitarist Steve Fataar died in the early hours of Saturday morning, just hours after performing at a gig in Durban.Read More
[REVIEW] Why you should binge-watch 'Don’t F**k with Cats' on Netflix
"I was convinced it wasn’t real. It was only after the 2nd episode that I realised this actually happened," says Mvelase Peppetta.Read More
New from Life Podcasts: Veganism for the win in 2020?
Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too.Read More
MiCasa's Mo-T reflects on the lessons that fatherhood has taught him
MiCasa's Trumpeter, Mo-T talks about the experience with fatherhood and how it's helped him become a better dad.Read More
Chester Missing calls out white privilege and racism in new, bold show
"It's impossible to grow up in South Africa and not learn a little bit of racism", says top comedy ventriloquist Conrad Koch.Read More