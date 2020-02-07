Watch the Springboks and Stormers for the last time at the 130-year-old Newlands
All things come to an end, and for Cape Town’s iconic Newlands Stadium that day is looming.
Newlands has the highest average attendance in Super Rugby (a tournament struggling in this regard) – it’s going to be an emotional year for the Stormers’ longsuffering yet eternally loyal fans as they say goodbye to their cherished, yet creaking stadium.
The Stormers move to the state-of-the-art Cape Town Stadium in 2021.
The Springboks will bid farewell to the 130-year-old Newlands in July when they face the Scots in their first match since their triumphant clash against England in the World Cup final.
Zane Johnson interviewed Andy Colquhoun, Editor at Rugby World SA.
The first test match at Newlands was in 1891, the first time that the British and Irish Lions visited the Southern Hemisphere…Andy Colquhoun, Editor - Rugby World SA
This season is the last chance [to watch rugby at Newlands]. Lots of your listeners will have fond memories of Newlands. I’m a regular attendee as well and I’ll be there on the railway stand on Saturday when they take on the Bulls. It’s a great old ground! But the world moves on…Andy Colquhoun, Editor - Rugby World SA
Cape Town stadium… it’s a fantastic venue… Great access! You don’t need to stand up to see the try being scored in the corner – you can see all the corners from any seat in the venue…. great facilities in a beautiful environment… We’re excited about moving there, but we’ll shed a tear…Andy Colquhoun, Editor - Rugby World SA
Newlands is a very popular venue for overseas visitors… with the crowd close to the touchline, a pretty intense atmosphere…Andy Colquhoun, Editor - Rugby World SA
One from the 19th century [Newlands Stadium] and one from the 21st century [Cape Town Stadium] ...Andy Colquhoun, Editor - Rugby World SA
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Sport
My hubby coached young Roger, and even restrung his tennis rackets - caller Jill
Caller Jill called CapeTalk and describes to Kieno Kammies the friendship between the families when they lived in Basel.Read More
5 things to know about the Federer-Nadal charity game, including road closures
Swiss tennis great Roger Federer will tonight play against his rival Rafael Nadal in a much-anticipated match at Cape Town Stadium.Read More
Common sense – it’s how to stay safe when hiking in beautiful Cape Town
Lester Kiewit asks registered mountain guide Tim Lundy (Table Mountain Hiking) for tips and tricks to stay safe.Read More
[WATCH] 'Clay court' all set for Federer-Nadal showdown at Cape Town stadium
The stage is set for the exhibition game between tennis superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on Friday evening.Read More
SA and New Zealand square off in first blind cricket series in Cape Town
Blind cricketers from South Africa and New Zealand are putting their skills to the test in a 10-day long international tournament.Read More
Meet the women set to become first all-female team from Africa to summit Everest
The Everest2020 SA team have a dream to inspire female entrepreneurs. They set off for Nepal at the end of March.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi welcomes Roger Federer and holds his own on the tennis court
Siya played a casual game of tennis against the 20-time Grand Slam champ on a make-shift court at the Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel.Read More
Running community left to speculate as Two Oceans remains silent on allegations
Will the race go ahead? Two Oceans remains quiet amid growing concerns and negative publicity, says sports journalist Mike Finch.Read More
You can still enter Cape Town Cycle Tour - registration deadline extended
The 42nd Edition of the Cape Cycle Tour 2020, “ The World’s Biggest Timed Bicycle Race” is coming up on 8 March.Read More
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates
Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal.Read More