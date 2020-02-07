Watch the Springboks and Stormers for the last time at the 130-year-old Newlands

All things come to an end, and for Cape Town’s iconic Newlands Stadium that day is looming.

Newlands rugby stadium. Picture: WP Rugby

Newlands has the highest average attendance in Super Rugby (a tournament struggling in this regard) – it’s going to be an emotional year for the Stormers’ longsuffering yet eternally loyal fans as they say goodbye to their cherished, yet creaking stadium.

The Stormers move to the state-of-the-art Cape Town Stadium in 2021.

The Springboks will bid farewell to the 130-year-old Newlands in July when they face the Scots in their first match since their triumphant clash against England in the World Cup final.

Zane Johnson interviewed Andy Colquhoun, Editor at Rugby World SA.

The first test match at Newlands was in 1891, the first time that the British and Irish Lions visited the Southern Hemisphere… Andy Colquhoun, Editor - Rugby World SA

This season is the last chance [to watch rugby at Newlands]. Lots of your listeners will have fond memories of Newlands. I’m a regular attendee as well and I’ll be there on the railway stand on Saturday when they take on the Bulls. It’s a great old ground! But the world moves on… Andy Colquhoun, Editor - Rugby World SA

Cape Town stadium… it’s a fantastic venue… Great access! You don’t need to stand up to see the try being scored in the corner – you can see all the corners from any seat in the venue…. great facilities in a beautiful environment… We’re excited about moving there, but we’ll shed a tear… Andy Colquhoun, Editor - Rugby World SA

Newlands is a very popular venue for overseas visitors… with the crowd close to the touchline, a pretty intense atmosphere… Andy Colquhoun, Editor - Rugby World SA

One from the 19th century [Newlands Stadium] and one from the 21st century [Cape Town Stadium] ... Andy Colquhoun, Editor - Rugby World SA

