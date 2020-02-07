5 things to know about the Federer-Nadal charity game, including road closures

Federer holds the record for men's singles Grand Slams with 20, one more than Nadal.

But tonight is less about fierce competition and more about raising money for a good cause.

Here are a few things worth knowing about the exhibition match:

The pair are hoping to make history by breaking the record for the highest ever attendance for a tennis match. The current record is 42,217 spectators.

More than 50,000 spectators are expected to attend the game, which sold out in just over 10 minutes after official ticket sales opened in September last year.

South African comedian Trevor Noah and billionaire businessman Bill Gates will join the athletes for a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match.

The match forms part of the Roger Federer Foundation's 'Match in Africa' campaign to raise funds for children’s education in Africa. Federer hopes to raise at least $1m (about R14.8m).

It's Federer's first-ever match in sub-Saharan Africa and the sixth charity game played under the Match in Africa series.

Here is the official programme for the event:

4pm: Gates open

7pm: Guests are seated

7:15pm: Welcome

7:30pm: Curtain-raiser pro-celebrity coubles match - Roger Federer/Bill Gates vs. Rafael Nadal/Trevor Noah

8pm: Entertainment - the Ndlovu Youth Choir and the Zip Zap Circus

8:30pm: Start of singles match - Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal

10:30pm: End of show

Local tennis fans can watch the game on SuperSport 1 (DStv channel 201).

The broadcaster will cross to the venue at 6.30pm for the build-up

Here are the road closures for the areas around the stadium:

Fritz Sonnenberg Road - Stephan Way & McDonalds Full closure both directions - 00:00 - 23:30

Granger Bay Boulevard & Portswood Road Full closure both directions - 00:00 - 23:30

Granger Bay Boulevard &McDonalds Full closure both directions - 00:00 - 23:30

Stephan Way - Fritz Sonnenberg Road & Hamiltons Rugby Club Full closure both directions - 00:00 - 23:30

Vlei Road - Green Point Cricket & Fritz Sonnenberg Road Full closure both directions - 00:00 - 23:30

Helen Suzman Boulevard & Fritz Sonnenberg Road Full closure both directions - 00:00 - 23:30

Portswood Road - Helen Suzman Boulevard & Beach Road Northbound closed - 19:00 – 20:30

Fort Wynyard Street - Portswood Road & Granger Bay Boulevard Road Closed 06:00 – 23:30

Granger Bay Boulevard - Helen Suzman Boulevard & Beach Road Northbound closed, except Myciti bus service until 10:00 - 16:00 – 23:30

Beach Road & Helen Suzman Boulevard Southbound closed (Voc Call) - 19:00 - 23:30

Fan Walk - CBD - Stadium

Helen Suzman Boulevard - Buitengracht & York Road - Right lane is a Bus & Emergency lane in both directions - 06:00 - 23:30

Helen Suzman Boulevard (East Bound) - Beach & Grange Bay Boulard Left lane is a Bus & Emergency lane - 18:00 - 23:30

Somerset Road - Ebenezer Road & Chiappinni Streets Southeast (city) bound only - 00:00 – 23:30

Buitengracht & Chiappinni Street Road Closed

Main Road - Ebenezer Road to York Road Bi-directional traffic - 00:00 – 23:30 York Road to Ebenezer Road Southeast bound (City) only - 00:00 – 23:30

Ebenezer Road - Prestwich Street & Somerset Road - Local access only - no through traffic City Centre Waterkant Street - Buitengracht & Lower Burg Street closed – Resident and business access only - 13:00 – 23:30



Parking

No parking on Main Road (Somerset Road) west bond from Thursday 6 February 22:00.

No parking will be permitted on the above roads at the indicated times.

Access to and egress from parking garages will be allowed to permit holders only.

Additional reporting: EWN Sport.