Common sense – it’s how to stay safe when hiking in beautiful Cape Town

On Tuesday, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service saved a man’s life when he fell 10 metres from a cave below the Chapman’s Peak lookout point.

On the same day in an unrelated incident, the Fire and Rescue Service helped a man when he fell from the Sea Point Promenade onto the rocks below.

Hiking in Cape Town is spectacular, but safety remains an issue for urban nature lovers who must contend with crime, snakes and wildly unpredictable weather.

Zane Johnson asks registered mountain guide Tim Lundy (Table Mountain Hiking) for tips and tricks to stay safe.

Tips to stay safe (scroll down to the interview for more detail):

If you go to Chapman’s Peak – DO NOT go over the edge!

Don’t fear snakes. They play a vital role. They don’t confront people.

How many people do we rescue in a year? It’s almost one a day! … Sometimes, we do two or three in a day. Our record is 10 in a day. Tim Lundy, mountain guide - Table Mountain Hiking

We want the selfie… it seems like a good idea… but accidents happen… Tim Lundy, mountain guide - Table Mountain Hiking

At Chapman’s Peak… a lot of them [rescuers] really don’t like doing it, because it’s incredibly dangerous… Tim Lundy, mountain guide - Table Mountain Hiking

For more detail, listen to the interview below.