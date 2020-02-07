Yo-Yo Ma: When I perform, I share my life experiences and what I've put in music
The megastar cellist is in Cape Town ahead of his performance at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens on Saturday (8 February).
He'll be performing Johann Sebastian Bach’s Six Suites for Unaccompanied Cello under the stars, without interval from 7pm.
Ma believes that there is a scared space between an artist and their audience during any performance.
He says it's important for performers to be vulnerable on stage in order to build trust and tell a story.
When I perform, I become the host... I can share my experiences from what I've learned in life and have been able to put in music.Yo-Yo Ma, world-renowned cellist
[Music] notes are the code that can actually reveal the inner workings of someone's thoughts.Yo-Yo Ma, world-renowned cellist
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson interviewed the renowned classical composer about his music concert and fascinating world view.
The maestro believes in forging connections and mutual understanding through culture and music.
Ma was born to Chinese parents in Paris. He spent his formative years speaking Mandarin and French.
He was a child prodigy and began playing the cello at the age of four.
His family later moved to the United States (US) when he was seven. Ma says moving allowed him to be more inquisitive about the world and music.
His visit to the Mother City is part of his global six continents Bach Project.
The Bach Project is a two-year global tour across 36 locations around the world, taking the music of Bach to iconic locations.
The project encourages a bigger conversation about culture, society and the themes that connect us all.
My role as a performing musician is to essentially show up here in the Mother City, to be a guest and say 'tell me about yourselves.'Yo-Yo Ma, world-renowned cellist
I say to young musicians: When you perform, you have to make sure that the person in the room is the most important person in the room.Yo-Yo Ma, world-renowned cellist
For the show on Saturday night, Ma says he will be playing on a 15-year-old cello made violin makers, couple Wendela and Peter Moes.
Listen to the full-length interview below:
More from Entertainment
'I realised at a very young age that I had a knack for visual storytelling'
Writer and film director Zamo Mkhwanazi is first black South African director to present a narrative film at Sundance Film Fest.Read More
Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith says she's home for her 80th birthday
The renowned foodie, restauranteur, TV judge and businesswoman is in her home town and caught up with Refilwe Moloto.Read More
'Kirk Douglas left us today. I love you so much. I am so proud to be your son'
Hollywood star Michael Douglas announced on Wednesday that his father, the legendary Kirk Douglas (103), has passed away.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet talented jazz pianist and composer, Nobuhle Mazinyane
Mazinyane's taking a year off from her UCT music studies to focus on performing. 'Ashanti Tribe' plays Selective Live on Sunday.Read More
Jenny Morris says new Food Network cooking show is all about 'love on a plate'
In the sumptuous 10-part series, Jenny Morris creates mouthwatering meals that bring people together.Read More
Roger Lucey remembers the life of SA music legend Steve Fataar
Renowned guitarist Steve Fataar died in the early hours of Saturday morning, just hours after performing at a gig in Durban.Read More
[REVIEW] Why you should binge-watch 'Don’t F**k with Cats' on Netflix
"I was convinced it wasn’t real. It was only after the 2nd episode that I realised this actually happened," says Mvelase Peppetta.Read More
New from Life Podcasts: Veganism for the win in 2020?
Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too.Read More
MiCasa's Mo-T reflects on the lessons that fatherhood has taught him
MiCasa's Trumpeter, Mo-T talks about the experience with fatherhood and how it's helped him become a better dad.Read More
Chester Missing calls out white privilege and racism in new, bold show
"It's impossible to grow up in South Africa and not learn a little bit of racism", says top comedy ventriloquist Conrad Koch.Read More
More from Local
5 things to know about the Federer-Nadal charity game, including road closures
Swiss tennis great Roger Federer will tonight play against his rival Rafael Nadal in a much-anticipated match at Cape Town Stadium.Read More
[WATCH] 'Clay court' all set for Federer-Nadal showdown at Cape Town stadium
The stage is set for the exhibition game between tennis superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on Friday evening.Read More
SAA to stop flights from all SA cities except Joburg, Cape Town
SAA's BRPs announced the changes will take effect on 29 February. Some international and regional routes will also be scrapped.Read More
SA and New Zealand square off in first blind cricket series in Cape Town
Blind cricketers from South Africa and New Zealand are putting their skills to the test in a 10-day long international tournament.Read More
Meet the women set to become first all-female team from Africa to summit Everest
The Everest2020 SA team have a dream to inspire female entrepreneurs. They set off for Nepal at the end of March.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi welcomes Roger Federer and holds his own on the tennis court
Siya played a casual game of tennis against the 20-time Grand Slam champ on a make-shift court at the Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel.Read More
President Ramaphosa is meeting with Chancellor Merkel. What’s in it for Germany?
Germany - the 4th largest economy in the world - has much to gain from the meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.Read More
UIF to fund SAA retrenchments? Airline should not get special treatment, says DA
SAA business rescue practitioners in talks with UIF, reportedly considering use of R100bn surplus to fund retrenchments.Read More
Somerset Mall roof collapses, 2 hurt
The City of Cape Town confirms a section of the roof between the Wimpy and Edgars collapsed and two adults sustained injuries.Read More
Coke's 2-litre plastic bottle now returnable meaning you only pay R12 per bottle
It’s reusable (up to 14 times) and returnable (for R9 per bottle). Give Coke a Bell’s!Read More