Yo-Yo Ma: When I perform, I share my life experiences and what I've put in music

The megastar cellist is in Cape Town ahead of his performance at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens on Saturday (8 February).

He'll be performing Johann Sebastian Bach’s Six Suites for Unaccompanied Cello under the stars, without interval from 7pm.

Ma believes that there is a scared space between an artist and their audience during any performance.

He says it's important for performers to be vulnerable on stage in order to build trust and tell a story.

When I perform, I become the host... I can share my experiences from what I've learned in life and have been able to put in music. Yo-Yo Ma, world-renowned cellist

[Music] notes are the code that can actually reveal the inner workings of someone's thoughts. Yo-Yo Ma, world-renowned cellist

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson interviewed the renowned classical composer about his music concert and fascinating world view.

The maestro believes in forging connections and mutual understanding through culture and music.

Ma was born to Chinese parents in Paris. He spent his formative years speaking Mandarin and French.

He was a child prodigy and began playing the cello at the age of four.

His family later moved to the United States (US) when he was seven. Ma says moving allowed him to be more inquisitive about the world and music.

His visit to the Mother City is part of his global six continents Bach Project.

The Bach Project is a two-year global tour across 36 locations around the world, taking the music of Bach to iconic locations.

The project encourages a bigger conversation about culture, society and the themes that connect us all.

My role as a performing musician is to essentially show up here in the Mother City, to be a guest and say 'tell me about yourselves.' Yo-Yo Ma, world-renowned cellist

I say to young musicians: When you perform, you have to make sure that the person in the room is the most important person in the room. Yo-Yo Ma, world-renowned cellist

For the show on Saturday night, Ma says he will be playing on a 15-year-old cello made violin makers, couple Wendela and Peter Moes.

Listen to the full-length interview below: